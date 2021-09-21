CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s DOJ urges Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v. Wade

By Alex Swoyer
Washington Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration on Monday urged the Supreme Court not to overrule its nearly 50-year precedent granting a woman a right to an abortion in a legal battle over Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. In its filing to the high court, the Department of Justice said overruling the 1973 landmark Roe...

www.washingtontimes.com

Related
TIME

The Major Supreme Court Cases to Watch This Fall

The nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will return to the bench to hear oral arguments on Oct. 4, kicking off what could be one of the most monumental terms in years. After an unusually busy summer—in which they handed down major rulings on immigration and the federal eviction ban—the justices will hear several historic cases this fall, including ones that could have significant consequences for abortion access and gun rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE
Slate

Republicans Have No Idea How to Defend the Supreme Court’s Shadow Docket

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Activists call for changes to judicial ethics after report discovers conflicts

Court watchers and liberal activists are calling for changes to judicial standards and requirements after an investigative report discovered 131 judges participated in cases despite having a financial conflict of interest. The Wall Street Journal released a report this week that it said discovered nearly 700 cases between 2010 to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Supreme Court to take on guns, abortion in upcoming term

The Supreme Court will wade into the gun debate for the first time in more than a decade and grapple with abortion restrictions in its upcoming term, which kicks off Monday. There’s also a number of other issues percolating in lower courts that the Supreme Court likely would have to consider in the coming months, ranging from religious liberty to freedom of speech and association.
CONGRESS & COURTS
beaconjournal.com

What's the future of abortion access in Ohio if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

For years, Ohio's fight over abortion access has been waged in a predictable pattern. The state's GOP-controlled Legislature and Republican governor would enact an abortion restriction – everything from reducing the number of weeks the procedure is legal to adding hurdles for doctors who perform them. Then, abortion providers or their allies would sue and a federal judge would block the law before it takes effect.
OHIO STATE
Roll Call Online

Biden administration moves to reissue DACA after court ruling

The Biden administration released a proposed rule Monday to “preserve and fortify” protections for certain undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, after a Texas federal judge struck down an Obama-era version of the program. The Department of Homeland Security’s proposal would maintain the same eligibility criteria as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Supreme Court's popularity shifts after abortion decisions

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court announced last week that it would hear arguments on a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies. The news was the latest evidence that abortion and the court are going to remain big political issues. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
indybay.org

Supreme Court Announces Date for Case Directly Challenging Roe v. Wade

Please credit the photographer. A member of the Raging Grannies speaking at a women's rights demonstration in San Mateo, CA in 2019. The high court confirmed it will consider the case December 1 after months of speculation regarding when it would take up the dispute over Mississippi's ban on most abortion care after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
SAN MATEO, CA
davisvanguard.org

SF District Attorney One of 100 Prosecutors to Sign Brief Condemning Possible Overturning of Roe v. Wade

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced this week that a group of nearly 100 current and former elected prosecutors, and law enforcement leaders filed an amicus brief in the United States Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case that comes at a time when Texas closed abortion clinics statewide.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
El Paso News

Texas abortion ban returns to Supreme Court; Gov. Abbott prepares to sign second anti-abortion legislation into law

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Texas abortion ban is making its return to the U.S. Supreme Court. On Thursday, a broad coalition of abortion providers and others women’s reproductive rights activists asked SCOTUS to expedite next steps in the case in challenging Texas’ Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), which implements a near-total abortion ban in the state afte six weeks of pregnancy.
TEXAS STATE
Michigan Advance

LGBTQ+ advocates worry about fate of same-sex marriage as SCOTUS weighs overturning Roe v. Wade

As the U.S. Supreme Court plans to hear in December a challenge to Mississippi’s abortion ban that could overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision — some LGBTQ+ advocates are concerned that threats to same-sex marriage are on the horizon. The Supreme Court only ruled six years ago to legalize same-sex marriage in Obergefell […] The post LGBTQ+ advocates worry about fate of same-sex marriage as SCOTUS weighs overturning Roe v. Wade appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Seattle Times

State Supreme Court oversteps on mandating vaccine

Judges are supposed to stay above the fray on public policy debates because we may need to preside over legal disputes surrounding issues presented in the public sphere, and our public statements may create the appearance that we have prejudged the issues. So, why am I stepping out on an...
CONGRESS & COURTS

