Biden’s DOJ urges Supreme Court not to overturn Roe v. Wade

Adam Serwer has a smart piece in the Atlantic this week, taking the Supreme Court justices to task for refusing to come clean about their ideological and political agendas. They want to press a radical, minoritarian conservative agenda while also, he writes, demanding “that the public acquiesce to their self-delusion that they are wise sages who hold themselves above the vulgarities of partisan politics, even as they deliver sweeping victories to a conservative movement and Republican Party that have worked for half a century to achieve those victories.” As Serwer notes, Republicans are entitled to use whatever legal means necessary to pack the court with foes of reproductive freedom. What they are not entitled to do is to both lie about that project and then rage incoherently at those who note that it happened. It’s why Mitch McConnell can’t both brag about stealing Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat and also deny that he did it.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO