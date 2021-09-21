Geraldine Morley, 88
Geraldine Mary Morley (Burgard), 88 of Oxford, passed away Sept.17, 2021 with family by her side. She was born in Monroe, Michigan on June 1, 1933 and moved to Oxford when she was 10 years old. Geraldine is survived by her children Michael (Linda) Morley, Thomas Morley, Ruthanne (Richard) Dudley, Bryan (Annie) Morley, Wanda (Wally) Strangway, Gwendoline Morley; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Yvonne Helton of Tennessee and brother William (Jo Carol) Burgard of Traverse City, Michigan.oxfordleader.com
Comments / 0