CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland County, MI

Geraldine Morley, 88

By Don Rush
Oxford Leader
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeraldine Mary Morley (Burgard), 88 of Oxford, passed away Sept.17, 2021 with family by her side. She was born in Monroe, Michigan on June 1, 1933 and moved to Oxford when she was 10 years old. Geraldine is survived by her children Michael (Linda) Morley, Thomas Morley, Ruthanne (Richard) Dudley, Bryan (Annie) Morley, Wanda (Wally) Strangway, Gwendoline Morley; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Yvonne Helton of Tennessee and brother William (Jo Carol) Burgard of Traverse City, Michigan.

oxfordleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Monroe, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Wayne, MI
State
Tennessee State
City
Oxford, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avon
CNN

Pelosi scrambles to pass trillion-dollar infrastructure bill

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been working furiously behind the scenes to build support for the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill, personally calling Democrats and talking to members on the House floor as progressives threaten to tank it. Pelosi told reporters she is closer to bringing the two...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy