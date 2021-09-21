Boeing funds Mesa College Promise program
The Boeing Co. is supporting Mesa College Promise students with a $10,000 gift, opening doors for high school graduates to attend Mesa Community College. “Boeing is proud to support the Mesa College Promise and the bright students this program will assist. As a recipient of a similar community college program, I can attest that this type of investment has a long lasting impact on awardees’ education and career journeys and their resulting contribution to their communities,” Leann Shaffer, Boeing’s community investor in Arizona, said in a release.www.yourvalley.net
