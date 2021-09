SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) today released a new thematic report, “ The Future of Globalization – Investing in an Interconnected World.” Over the next decade, WFII expects that innovative technologies will continue to forge even greater global connectedness, but that new investment opportunities will emerge with the changing composition of trade and its destinations. The report addresses the nature of globalization, the evolution of trade in consumer goods and services, increased information and innovation, the demographic impact on trade, and emerging risks and subsidiary trends. The report also outlines ways in which geopolitical tensions and protectionist trade policies will influence the mix between domestic and international portfolio allocations.

