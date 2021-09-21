CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italy's Viareggio carnival returns after COVID delay

madison
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Italy's most popular parades, 'The Viareggio Carnival' has returned to the city after being postponed due to COVID-19. Tackling themes including the pandemic, the floats this year point to issues such as deforestation in Brazil and racial injustice in the US.

madison.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

Vaccine bookings jump in Italy after COVID health pass made mandatory

ROME (Reuters) – Bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations jumped in Italy on Friday after the government made inoculation mandatory for all workers in some of the strictest anti-coronavirus measures adopted in the world. The number of people making appointments more than doubled from the day before in the northeastern region of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Draghi credits vaccines for Italy's economic recovery

Italy’s vaccination campaign is a key factor behind its economic recovery from the pandemic, Premier Mario Draghi said Wednesday after signing a document that forecast a higher-than-expected 6% growth this year. Draghi called vaccinations “an ingredient that favored this recovery of the Italian economy."“The fact that you can work with tranquility at a business, that you can travel around, that children and students have returned to school ... this according to me is the fundamental ingredient for growth, which we must protect,’’ he said.Italy has vaccinated 78.4% of its eligible population who are 12 years old and over. Beginning...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Covid#Viareggio#Italy#Deforestation In Brazil
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
Reuters

Chevron-led Kazakh venture delays expansion after COVID-19 snags

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest oil producer, Chevron-led (CVX.N) Tengizchevroil (TCO), will delay components of its $45.2 billion expansion project by 3 to 7 months, the country's energy ministry said on Friday. The delay comes after work on the project was slowed by pandemic restrictions and COVID-19 infections...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Scotland delays Covid vaccine passports after backlash from nightclubs

Nicola Sturgeon has delayed the start of legal enforcement of Scotland’s new vaccine passports by 17 days after a backlash from nightclub and venue owners. The first minister’s concession comes after the nightclub industry launched legal action against the rules, which force customers at venues and large sports and music events to prove they have had both Covid vaccinations or are exempt.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.Italian coast guard ships escorted the 15-meter (45-foot) boat into port late Monday in Lampedusa, Sicily, an island closer to Africa than the Italian mainland that is one of the main destinations for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.It is rare for such a large smugglers' boat carrying so many people to arrive in an Italian port. More often, smaller groups of...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Philippine economy to take 10 years to recover from virus: official

The Philippine economy will take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth, an official said Thursday, warning the next two generations of Filipinos would be paying for the cost of Covid-19. Lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus have shattered the Southeast Asian nation's economy, throwing millions out of work and leaving many poor families hungry. "Our long run total cost of Covid and the quarantine both to the present and future society -- meaning our children and our grandchildren -- will reach 41.4 trillion" (pesos, or $810 billion), Economic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said. The figure is more than twice the Philippines' gross domestic product in 2020, which the World Bank estimates at $361.5 billion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Germany now faces a dark and difficult decade

Angela Merkel remains the German chancellor for a while yet – until some new coalition is stitched together – but already the knives are out. She is being attacked for being too indulgent towards Russia, or worse, allowing a potentially hostile country to establish control over its energy supplies with her support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
EUROPE
wisfarmer.com

China halts phosphate exports

China is banning the export of phosphate, a major component of commercial fertilizer, through 2022. “Fertilizer prices have increased dramatically in recent years, and the news coming from China will more than likely help this trend continue,” said Theresa Sisung, field crops specialist for the Michigan Farm Bureau. “Farmers should talk to their retailers sooner rather than later to discuss their options for purchasing fertilizer for their 2022 crop needs.”
AGRICULTURE
americanmilitarynews.com

Elon Musk praises Communist China again – here’s what he said

This weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered new praise for communist-ruled China, calling it the “global leader in digitalization.”. Musk offered the complimentary remarks in a virtual speech at the World Internet Conference, which is hosted by the Cyberspace Administration of China. “My frank observation is that China spends a...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy