Aaron Jones returned to form on Monday night against the Detroit Lions after the star was held to 22 yards on seven touches against the New Orleans Saints. Jones caught six passes for 48 yards against the Lions, half of them for touchdowns. He became the first Packers running back to catch three touchdowns since Andy Uram, who did so against the Chicago Cardinals in 1942. Jones added 67 yards on 17 carries, including a 1-yard plunge into the end zone for his fourth score.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO