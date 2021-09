Margaret “Pat” Campbell passed away on September 17, 2021, at Lantern Hill, New Providence, NJ.

Born in Flushing, NY, Margaret graduated from NYU. She also served in the US Navy as a nurse. Margaret resided in Westfield, NJ, for over fifty years. Her later years were spent in Spring Lake Heights, and Seabrook Village, Tinton Falls, NJ. Margaret was an avid duplicate bridge player and a member of ACBL. She also traveled the world.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Walter Campbell. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Mann and son-law, Geoffrey, grandson Brian Mann and wife Keenan Mann, great-granddaughters Campbell, Liza and McKay, granddaughter Kristin Farnan and husband Will Farnan, great grandsons Charlie, George and Jack.

A private graveside service will take place in Fairview Cemetery, Westfield. Arrangements by Gray Funeral Home, Westfield, NJ. Please go to: http://www.grayfuneralhomes. com to offer condolences.