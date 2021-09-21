CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Get choppin' with a $15 set of Cuisinart kitchen knives (save $25)

By David Watsky
CNET
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCuisinart has a ton of different kitchen knife sets. If you catch them at the right time you can find them discounted down to laughably low prices. For whatever reason, it's usually the rainbow-colored knives that go on sale but right now, a Cuisinart 10-piece kitchen knife set in classic black is down to just $15 at Macy's.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
sunset.com

This Camp Kitchen Box Makes Cooking in the Outdoors Easier (and Cleaner)

There may be nothing overtly flashy about the Chuck Box Camp Kitchen, but that’s exactly what we love about it. Another week, another WildLands gear iteration to highlight something you should be getting your hands on. Cooking while camping: Without adequately planning, it can no doubt be a cleanliness disaster...
LIFESTYLE
GreenwichTime

Absurd (but surprisingly useful) kitchen gadgets

Some things you buy because it would be silly to live without them: a cast iron pan, an air conditioner, or all 9 Fast and Furious movies, say. A robot to stir the pot (in a good way) Listen, I’m not going to say that I’m lazy, but I definitely...
ELECTRONICS
kitsapdailynews.com

Toru Knives Review – Is Toru Japanese Kitchen Knife Legit or Scam?

The kitchen is the heartbeat of every home. And if you like cooking, you most likely take more time in your kitchen after work to ensure you prepare the best meal for your family. Doing this requires that you have the best tools in your kitchen. Some of the tools you’ll probably need are kitchen knives.
FDA
reviewed.com

This gorgeous kitchen utensil set includes almost everything you need in the kitchen

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The three-piece set includes a slotted spoon, a ladle, and what Great Jones has dubbed a spatula despite the fact that it's not entirely flat. The ladle and the slotted spoon are truly a joy to use because they're incredibly functional, nicely weighted, and gorgeous, to boot.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Knives#Kitchen Knife#Utility Knife#Cuisinart#Camping#Macy
bkreader.com

4 Types Of Must-Have Kitchen Knives

For all the slicing and dicing we need to do to prepare delicious meals in the kitchen, we need knives!. Kitchen knives are not a luxury but an absolute necessity. To work smoothly in the kitchen you need to equip yourself with the right knives. Using the wrong knife will not only make things difficult for you but also for your ingredients. But the right knife will make working easy with even the most complicated ingredients.
LIFESTYLE
Times-Journal

Time-saving steps in the kitchen

Recipes that take a little more time may not work for a busy, hectic weeknight meal but may be perfect for weekends or when you have time to do some preparation before heading out the door for the day. Slow cookers or crock-pots are a perfect choice for slow roasting or simmering food when you can’t stand at the stove all day with spoon in hand. A quicker way to get your dinner menu onto the table is to build in a few time-saving options, such as easy to prepare side dishes. Although the pork roast and beans will require a bit more time, while they are cooking you can get the rest of the meal put together. For simple side dishes, the corn casserole and glazed carrots can be whipped up in a matter of minutes.
FORT PAYNE, AL
The Post and Courier

A 33-year-old set of kitchen knives, and why some warranties really matter

Some product warranties are pretty worthless, like the ones on some paint or deck stain products that promise a replacement if they fail to perform as advertised. If it wasn't good paint or stain, and as a result I'm going to have to repaint, I don't want more of the stuff that didn't hold up, right?
LIFESTYLE
Popular Mechanics

9 Great Paring Knives for Every Kitchen Task

A paring knife is the smallest and lightest member of your knife set. It may not be the most attention-grabbing knife in your arsenal, but it’s certainly no less important than the sturdy chef’s knife or serrated bread knife. If you’re looking to complete your supply of culinary blades with a small but mighty paring knife, here’s what to look for when shopping for one.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
Beaumont Enterprise

Easy herbs to grow for (and in) your kitchen

I grew up in a 1970s ranch-style house on an acre of land in front of a corn (soybean, on alternating years) field. Our neighbor, the field’s owner, allowed my father, the son of a farmer and a horticulture teacher, to plant and grow his own garden in a small patch of that field every year. And my three brothers and I – no matter if we wanted to or not – were his helpers. I confess that I do not necessarily have fond memories of shelling peas or picking beans but I never minded taking care of and harvesting the herbs.
GARDENING
johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: Loose Toys are Worth Something Too!

I will admit, the majority of the collectibles articles I write for this column primarily focus on the rare, expensive, and if a toy factory sealed. While items in the best of the best condition always bring the most amount of money, there is still a market for opened, loose, and even incomplete toys or just the accessories themselves. This is because not every collector can afford to spend $200, $500, or $5,000 on a factory sealed Star Wars figure or G.I. Joe. But they can afford a near mint $60.00 Boba Fett that’s in pristine condition just out of the package. The tip here for collectors and pickers alike are that loose toys are everywhere in the wild. Yard sales, flea markets, and auctions are the perfect spot to find a box full of G.I. Joe, Star Wars, or He-Man. Even if they are covered in dirt, mouse excrement you name it! People go crazy for this stuff, don’t sleep, and leave money behind just because something is dirty.
SHOPPING
Woman's World

5 Dollar Tree Organizing Hacks That Will Banish Clutter

Forget pricey organizing containers — your local dollar store has a treasure trove of ways to stash stuff for pennies. These Dollar Tree organizing hacks will blow your Instagram friends away. Streamline spices with a DIY spin. No need to spend $20 or more on fancy spice jar organizers. Instead,...
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $200!)

Do you need new cookware? This is a super great deal on this Cuisinart set!. Today only, Best Buy has this Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set for just $49.99 shipped!. This is regularly $199.99 and this is a really great deal. Valid today only, September 23, 2021.
SHOPPING
agardenforthehouse.com

2021 Kitchen Garden Report (Yours and Mine)

How’d your vegetable garden perform during the summer of 2021? Did it produce for you the harvest of your dreams? Thanks to a too-cold, too-hot summer, my own kitchen garden was (and still is) a prolific disaster. Here’s my “farm report,” followed, I hope, by yours:. My kitchen garden suffered...
GARDENING
CNET

Fashion trendsetters unite: Save up to 40% off on Finish Line apparel

Ready to add new clothes and accessories to your growing collection at home? If so, Finish Line has you covered with a sale of up to 40% off on select apparel. As someone who dabbles in streetwear regularly, I can tell you that you'll find a lot of these brands worth the look -- there's Nike, Adidas, Champion and other well-known brands that can keep you on trend, but for less.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy