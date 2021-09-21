HBCU NFL ProFile – Games of Sept. 16-20, 2021

The ProFile of former HBCU players n the NFL continues this week with performances from Week 2. Making their presence felt after being recently signed and activated were Antonio Hamilton (SC State, Arizona) and Bobby Price (Norfolk State, Detroit). Brandon Parker (NC A&T) came off the bench to help Oakland take care of Pittsburgh. As usual, Darius Leonard (SC State) and Grover Stewart (Albany State) were productive for Indianapolis. So was Javon Hargrave (SC State) for Philadelphia, but neither team got a win.

BCSP NFL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

For games of January 16 – 20, 2021

Hamilton

DEFENSE

– #33 ANTONIO HAMILTON, DB, Arizona (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – Just signed to and activated off the Cards’ practice list last week, Hamilton totaled four solo tackles and one pass defended in the Cardinals 34-33 win over Minnesota. He saw action on 31 defensive plays (51%) and 13 plays on special teams (36%). Card defenders gave up 177 rushing yards and 244 passing yards.

– # 97 JAVON HARGRAVE , DT, Philadelphia (6th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 17-11 loss to San Francisco, had seven total tackles, two solos and five assists with two tackles for loss and one hit on the quarterback. He was in on 50 plays on defense (71%) and two plays (10%) on special teams.

Rogers

OFFENSE & SPECIAL TEAMS

– #80 CHESTER ROGERS , WR, Tennessee (5th season, GRAMBLING STATE) – In 33-30 win over Seattle, Rogers caught two passes in five targets for 22 yards (11.0 ypc.) with a long reception of 12 yards. He also had three punt returns for 32 yards with a long return of 13 yards. Additionally, he brought back six kickoffs for 100 yards (16.7 ypr.). Rogers was a busy man. He got in on 38 plays of offense (43%) and 14 plays on special teams (39%).

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

OFFENSE

– #71 TYTUS HOWARD , OG, Houston (3rd season, ALABAMA STATE ) – Howard started at left offensive guard in the Texans’ 31-21 loss to Cleveland. Texans rushed for 82 yards and one score and passed for 227 yards and two TDs. Cleveland had one sack. Howard was in on all 61 offensive plays (100%) and four special teams’ plays (16%).

– #40 TRENTON CANNON , RB, San Francisco (4th season, VIRGINIA STATE ) – One carry for -1 yard on offense, one kickoff return for 11 yards and one special teams solo tackle in 17-11 win over Philadelphia. Cannon got in on one play on offense (1%) and one play on special teams (5%).

– #75 BRANDON PARKER, OT, Las Vegas (4th season, NORTH CAROLINA A&T ) – Parker entered in relief of injured starting left tackle Alex Leatherwood in the third quarter of the Raiders 26-17 win over Pittsburgh. Helped Raiders rush for 52 yards and pass for 382 yards and two touchdowns and kick four field goals. He played 35 snaps on offense (53%) and six plays on special teams (21%).

– # 72 TERRON ARMSTEAD, LT, New Orleans (9th season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – Armstead started at right offensive tackle in Saints 26-7 loss to Carolina. The Saints struggled with Jameis Winston at the controls, running for just 48 yards and passing for 111 yards. Winston was sacked four times. Armstead was in on all 44 offensive plays (100%). He did not play on special teams.

DEFENSE

– #53 DARIUS LEONARD , LB, Indianapolis (4th season, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) – In 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Leonard was in on seven tackles, four solos and three assists with one tackle for loss and pass defended. Leonard was in on all 59 defensive plays (100%) and five special teams’ plays (19%).

– #90 GROVER STEWART , DT, Indianapolis (5th season, ALBANY STATE ) – In 27-24 loss to the LA Rams, Stewart had four tackles, two solos and also defended one pass. He was in on 44 plays on defense (75%) and nine on special teams (35%).

– #27 BOBBY PRICE , FS, Detroit (2nd season, NORFOLK STATE ) – In Detroit’s 35-17 loss to Green Bay Monday, Price had three solo tackles. He was in on 32 plays on defense (49%) and 14 special teams’ plays (61%).

SPECIAL TEAMS

– #7 JAMIE GILLAN , P, Cleveland (3rd season, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF ) – Two punts for 80 yards with a long punt of 43 years in 31-21 win over Houston. Gillan had one punt downed inside the 20. He was in on seven special teams’ plays (28%).

– #41 ANTONIO LEVINE SR., DB, Baltimore (8th season, TENNESSEE STATE ) – In 36-35 come-from-behind win over Kansas City, Levine had no stats but got in on 24 plays on special teams (86%).

GETTIN’ READY!!

New Arizona defensive back Antonio Hamilton (#33, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) is getting prepared for Sunday’s game vs. Minnesota that the Cardinals won 34-33. Hamilton was signed just before the start of the season and the six-year veteran got in on half of the Cards’ defensive plays Sunday and on 13 special teams’ plays.

HARGRAVE LATCHES ON!!

Philadelphia defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (#97, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ) grabs hold of San Francisco running back Elijah Mitchell. Hargrave had seven tackles, one of his two solos here in Eagles’ 17-11 loss Sunday.

