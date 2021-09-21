CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to U.N.: U.S. ‘will lead on all the greatest challenges of our time,’ but ‘not go it alone’

By Victor Reklaitis
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
President Joe Biden used his first speech to the U.N. General Assembly to reassure allies as he draws flak for his administration's recent handling of issues affecting Afghanistan, France and Haiti.

Washington Examiner

The Biden agenda threat to marriage

“Discouraging marriage is not in our country’s best interest and sends the wrong message to our families,” a letter from Republican senators sent to Senate Democrats today reads. “We were disappointed to learn that in some instances the House of Representatives’ reconciliation bill creates harmful penalties for marriage,” the letter,...
The Independent

On climate change, Biden $3.5T plan making up for lost time

As President Joe Biden visited one disaster site after another this summer — from California wildfires to hurricane-induced flooding in Louisiana and New York — he said climate change is “everybody’s crisis” and America must get serious about the “code red” danger posed by global warming.In many ways, the president is making up for lost time.Biden and Democrats are pursuing a sweeping $3.5 trillion federal overhaul that includes landmark measures to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in what would be the most consequential environmental policies ever enacted, after years of fits and starts.Sidelined after the...
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
Rolling Stone

The Koch Empire Goes All Out to Sink Joe Biden’s Agenda — and His Presidency, Too

With the fate of President Biden’s domestic agenda in the balance, an armada of right-wing dark-money groups aligned with the Koch political network is mobilizing to sink Biden’s $3.5-trillion Build Back Better plan and deal a devastating blow to his presidency. The Koch network is one of the most extensive and well-funded political and policy operations in the country, having pledged to spend more than a billion dollars in the past four election cycles. The web of nonprofit groups funded by or affiliated with the Koch network — dubbed the “Kochtopus” by critics — broadly promotes an anti-government, libertarian-style vision for...
Reuters

Biden has lost a key battle against the super-rich

WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Joe Biden has lost an important battle against the so-called 1%. The U.S. president repeatedly pledged that the super-rich and corporations would pay their fair share in taxes under his leadership. They’ll almost certainly pay more – just not enough to live up to his original promise.
MarketWatch

