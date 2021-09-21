CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ben & Jerry's flavor pushes defunding police

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jfui0_0c3DrL5U00

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry's rolled out a new flavor that the liberal company says will aid the "defund the police" movement.

The company debuted the new flavor Monday, saying a portion of the profits will supplement Missouri Democratic Rep. Cori Bush 's $10 billion bill to hire social workers to perform some public safety tasks previously handled by police.

"Introducing Change is Brewing," the Vermont -based company tweeted . The "flavor helping to transform the nation's approach to public safety to one that prioritizes community needs, in collaboration w/ @Mvmnt4BlkLives. Join us in supporting the People's Response Act!"

The flavor is a mix of cold-brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls, and fudge brownies, the company's website sa ys .

"Grab your spoon & dig into a flavor boldly celebrating safety & liberation for all," the flavor's description says. "It's time to divest from systems that criminalize Black communities & invest in a vision of public safety that allows everyone to breathe free."

Customers who buy the ice cream online can sign up for email notifications about Bush's bill to defund the police , join the Movement for Black Lives, and support the People's Response Act.

"The flavor supports the vision of the world in which every community is safe, and everyone, including black and brown people, can thrive," Ben & Jerry's U.S. Activism Manager Jabari Pall said at a press conference, the New York Post reported .

The art on the ice cream carton depicts a black woman and the word "liberation."

"Defunding the police has to happen," Bush said last month. "We need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets because we're trying to save lives."

