Behind Viral Videos

Sweet Video Goes Viral of Little Girl Scared of Jack Sparrow

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhoy, Me Hearties! If you’re headed to Walt Disney World, chances are you are well aware that character meet and greets are currently a thing of the past. While you may not be able to hug Mickey, high five Buzz Lightyear, or get a Disney Princess autograph right now, we are thankful Disney characters are available in different locations throughout the Parks, making appearances at a safe distance. One of the characters you may spot is none other than Captain Jack Sparrow! One little girl recently spotted him during a visit to Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, and didn’t like what she saw!

