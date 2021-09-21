Sweet Video Goes Viral of Little Girl Scared of Jack Sparrow
Ahoy, Me Hearties! If you’re headed to Walt Disney World, chances are you are well aware that character meet and greets are currently a thing of the past. While you may not be able to hug Mickey, high five Buzz Lightyear, or get a Disney Princess autograph right now, we are thankful Disney characters are available in different locations throughout the Parks, making appearances at a safe distance. One of the characters you may spot is none other than Captain Jack Sparrow! One little girl recently spotted him during a visit to Magic Kingdom’s Adventureland, and didn’t like what she saw!www.disneydining.com
