Sweet Video Goes Viral of Little Girl Scared of Jack Sparrow

More exciting news to share as we are just DAYS away from the official kick-off of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration known as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” Not only are we preparing for new nighttime spectaculars such as Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park and Harmonious at EPCOT, but there are also so many more experiences arriving such as the Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom “Disney KiteTails“. With all of the excitement launching on October 1, 2021, you can expect the 18 month-long festivities to be memorable. And now, we are learning of another new exciting piece of the 50th Anniversary puzzle. Magic Kingdom’s “Let the Magic Begin” will be returning!

