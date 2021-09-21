CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Here’s What Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Thinks About Usain Bolt’s ‘Train Harder, Talk Less’ Advice

By bignoah256
Bossip
Bossip
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ZKi3_0c3Dqkzk00

Sha’Carri Richardson seemingly responds to the advice Usain Bolt threw out urging her to train more and speak less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJ44T_0c3Dqkzk00

Source: Jonathan Ferrey / Getty

Recently, eight-time Olympic gold medal winner Usain Bolt offered up some advice to female superstar sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson . Bolt explained to the New York Post that by trash-talking her, rivals Sha’Carri would actually just make them more determined to beat her.

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much… If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” he said. “So just train hard and focus on that and try to come back, do it and then talk about it.”

The main reason prompting Bolt to give this unsolicited opinion is Richardson’s loss at the Nike Prefontaine Classics, in which she came in last after talking more smack than anyone else. The clips of her post-race went viral with people having a lot to say about Sha’Carri, which has never bothered her.

On Instagram, she seemingly responded to Bolt’s unsolicited advice by reposting a tweet that read:

“Everybody wants to give advice in the media but none of them actually takes the time to speak to her outside the media. So I feel her. Stop speaking on me when you don’t even speak to me.” Sha’Carri then made her own post that read; “Good ‘humbling’ Morning to y’all. I could not have said it better myself.”

Her Instagram comments had a mixed reaction, but it is food for thought. Imagine someone in your same field that is supposed to be older and wiser addressing you in the media and public eye. Take it a step further, this is a man putting his nose in your business, essentially telling you a modified version of “Shut up and dribble.”

When it comes to being a veteran, you handle the youth one-on-one and reach out directly with advice. Direct connection with advice could be all it takes to change her outlook on things and make a real impact.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ShaCarri "FGTX" Richardson (@carririchardson_)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
talesbuzz.com

Sha’carri Richardson in another controversy after IG post about Usain Bolt

Sha’Carri Richardson has had an interesting three months, to say the least. She’s gone from America’s darling to one of the most polarizing figures in the current sports landscape in one summer. She’s been the recipient of her fair share of internet slander. A lot of it has come as a byproduct of the unfair scrutiny all Black women receive who reach a significant status and a lot of it has been because of her screw-ups.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Reveals She Has ‘Never’ Cheated on a Partner Amid Jonathan Owens Romance

Dedicated. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles revealed that she has “never” cheated on a partner before during an Instagram Q&A session on Wednesday, September 1. Amid a “Never Have I Ever” game with fans via her Instagram Stories, the 24-year-old responded to a follower’s inquiry as to whether or not she has ever been unfaithful in a relationship. She circled “no” on the Q&A template photo she was using for the questions and added, “Too loyal [and] WAY too obsessed.” She also included the loved-up, sparkle and woozy face emoji.
NFL
Amomama

Meet Simone Biles' Ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin Who Was Once Part of US National Gymnastics Team

Famous American Olympian Simone Biles was with her ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin for over two years. Here's everything you need to know about the hunky elite athlete. Simone Biles used to proudly share photos of herself with ex-boyfriend Stacey Ervin on Instagram before deleting them all after their breakup. The Olympic gold medalist has since moved on with her life, recently celebrating her first-year anniversary with fellow athlete Jonathan Owens.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
HollywoodLife

Serena Williams Lounges In A Crop Top & Skirt As She ‘Rests’ After Dropping Out Of US Open — Photos

Serena Williams is resting after dropping out of the US Open but that hasn’t stopped the tennis star from looking fabulous. Is there anything Serena Williams, 39, can’t do? The tennis star looked gorgeous as she lounged in her backyard wearing a gray geometric patterned Nike sports bra with a high-waisted sheer black pleated midi skirt and black suede Stuart Weitzman heeled booties. Serena posted a slideshow of photos of herself with the caption, “Resting and healing, but make it fashion @stuartweitzman.”
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan goes public with surprising past struggles

Michael Strahan has opened up about something he says he has never spoken publicly about before. The Good Morning America host has revealed his personal anguish before fame and admitted there were times he felt utterly alone. The former NFL player shared an emotional message with fans in the second...
NFL
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Launched a Nike Core and Lower Body Program, So Get Ready to Pop a Squat

Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"
WORKOUTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usain Bolt
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
purewow.com

Simone Biles and Her Boyfriend Get Real Flirty on Instagram

Simone Biles is showing some love to her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens. On Monday, the 24-year-old Olympian shared a sweet snap of herself and the NFL player on Instagram. In the pic, we see the duo spending time together at a restaurant. (Based on Biles’s drink, it’s possible they were enjoying a Labor Day brunch.) “My whole heart,” the gold medalist captioned the post.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan inundated with love after incredible career news

Michael Strahan may be recognised now as a popular member of the Good Morning America team, but before his daytime TV success, he was a football star. The 49-year-old started playing professional football for the NFL when he was just 17, even winning a Super Bowl. Last month, he revealed...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinter#The New York Post#Instagram
New York Post

Simone Biles says she ‘should have quit’ before Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles now admits she “should have quit” gymnastics long before the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old said she finally buckled under a range of stresses at the July event — including the unresolved trauma of having been sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar. “I should have quit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
justjaredjr.com

Olympic Teammates Simone Biles & Suni Lee Attend Met Gala 2021

Simone Biles shows off her winning smile while arriving at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday evening (September 13) in New York City. The 24-year-old Olympic gold medalist wore a starry custom Area look for the fashion event of the year. Simone‘s Tokyo Olympics gymnastics teammate Suni Lee was also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

The Met Gala: From Simone Biles and Serena Williams to Steph Curry, athletes show out on the red carpet

The Met Gala, which typically happens on the first Monday in May, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Which means it had been quite some time since we were afforded an opportunity to judge our favorite celebrities' outlandish outfits from the comfort of our sweatpants and couch. But on this Monday in September, stars reclaimed their spot on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sacramento

Top Gymnasts Led By Simone Biles Bring Stunts, Serious Conversation To Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — World-renowned gymnasts led by Olympic star Simone Biles captured the crowd at Golden 1 Center Wednesday night. “Just to see Simone Biles! She’s my favorite,” said 8-year-old Karter. “She’s really awesome, pretty and really talented.” The little girl was one of many children eager to see the women they look up to. But the incredible performances held special meaning. These are young women carrying a lot of weight, and not just in the athletic world. They are role models and they are making it clear they want to use that to make a difference. That’s why the star-studded cast turned...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams wows fans with sensational look we didn't see coming

Alongside being one of the all-time greats when it comes to tennis, Serena Williams is also a style superstar, regularly wowing us with sensational looks. And on Wednesday she posted another grand slam, as she showcased a daring look that we didn't see coming – a beautiful metallic skirt. WATCH:...
TENNIS
dreddsinfo.com

Venus Williams Finally Dating A Black Man, Race Driver Lewis Hamilton – Pics

Venus Williams Reportedly Now Dating British Race Driver Lewis Hamilton. Tennis icon Venus Williams, 41, has been searching for the perfect man for many years now. Now she appears to have found him. According to reports, Venus is now dating British formula one race car legend, Lewis Hamilton. The two...
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan makes major announcement - and fans are ecstatic

Michael Strahan has established a prolific career for himself through his time as a professional football player, and now a daytime staple thanks to Good Morning America. He is now giving his adoring fans an insight into his journey and how he got to this point in a new documentary feature.
NFL
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy