CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'No Formal Accountability' for Racism in U.K. Film and TV Industry, Landmark Studies Find (EXCLUSIVE)

NewsTimes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. film and TV industry has made headline-grabbing commitments to improving diversity in recent years, but two landmark studies have found that the sector is falling dangerously short of monitoring and evaluating its own initiatives, and is losing an older generation of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (“BAME”) workers by focusing too intently on “fresh” talent.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Newen Acquires 'Paradiso,' 'Balaton Brigade' German Producer Flare Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Group, the TF1-owned French production and distribution outfit, has acquired a 51% stake in the German production company Flare Film, whose slate includes the upcoming Sky Original show “Paradiso” and Ildikó Enyedi’s “Balaton Brigade.”. Launched in 2008 by Martin Heisler, the Berlin-based company has been focusing on director-driven documentaries...
BUSINESS
Variety

U.K. TV Industry Fete British Emmy Awards Triumph: ‘It’s a Golden Era for U.K. Film and TV’

The U.K.’s film and television bodies celebrated their compatriots’ winning streak at the Emmy Awards on Sunday evening, with British talent taking home dozens of gongs, including Michaela Coel’s win for best writing in a limited/anthology/TV movie for “I May Destroy You” and Josh O’Connor’s Emmy for lead drama actor for “The Crown,” along with wins for Ewan McGregor, Kate Winslet, Peter Morgan, Olivia Colman, Tobias Menzies, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and John Oliver. So over-represented were British talent on the podium that on social media, Twitter users nicknamed the event the “British Emmys.” That’s despite the fact that the show was...
ENTERTAINMENT
SFGate

'Outlander' Exits Amazon for Starzplay in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

As it expands its global footprint, Lionsgate-backed streaming service Starzplay has snapped up exclusive rights to hit series “Outlander” in the U.K., Variety can reveal. The deal marks the first time the long-running Starz show, which will debut season 6 in early 2022, will be streamed on its home platform outside the U.S.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#U K Film And Tv Industry#Bame#The Film And Tv Charity#Channel 4#Asian
Screendaily

Russia’s KinoPoisk steps up film and TV investment with English-language deal (exclusive)

Russian streaming platform KinoPoisk. owned by the country’s biggest search engine and technology company Yandex, has snapped up the global film and TV adaptation rights to Israeli author Mike Omer’s best-selling‘Zoe Bentley’ trio of English-language crime novels which it aims to adapt with an international partner. KinoPoisk will relocate the...
MOVIES
Variety

U.K. Broadcasters Must ‘Slow the Revolving Door’ and Retain and Progress Diverse Talent, Says Media Regulator

There is a “woeful” lack of diversity within senior positions and key decision makers, a five-year study commissioned by U.K. media regulator Ofcom has found. According to the body’s “Five-Year Review: Diversity and Equal Opportunities in U.K. Broadcasting” study, published on Wednesday, if the broadcasting industry continues on the same path, the proportion of TV employees who are disabled will fall over the next five years, as will female radio employees. “Broadcasters appear to have focused on entry-level recruitment at the expense of retaining diverse staff and enabling them to progress,” the study notes. In the aftermath of the pandemic, more women...
ECONOMY
Deadline

UK TV Industry Experiencing Diverse Talent Drain, Says Five-Year Ofcom Survey

A five-year survey conducted by UK regulatory body Ofcom has concluded that the Brit industry is facing a talent drain and is failing to retain diverse employees. Female employees were more likely to leave the TV and radio industries than join them across the studied period, it concluded. It added that, while minority representation did improve across the timeframe, it remains poor at senior levels. The report also projected that the proportion of TV employees who are disabled will fall over the next five years. In TV, 16% of staff are from minority-ethnic backgrounds, up from 13% five years ago. Disabled representation...
ECONOMY
Variety

BBC Studios Does ‘Time’ in Key Territories – Global Bulletin

SALES BBC Studios has closed a raft of sales deals for Jimmy McGovern’s “Time,” a BBC Studios production for BBC One which has proved a critical and rating success in its first month on the air, pulling 11.6 million viewers in its first 28 days. The series stars Bafta-winner Sean Bean (“Games of Thrones”) and four-time nominee Stephen Graham (“Line of Duty”) in a powerful story about life inside a prison. Deals closed by BBC Studios include France and international French speaking territories, Switzerland and Africa (CANAL+), Estonia (ETV), New Zealand (Prime), Greece (Cosmote), Israel (Yes and Hot), Latin America (HBO Max),...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Screendaily

The UK’s Garden Studios to expand further to increase feature film capacity (exclusive)

Arts Alliance Ventures’ west London-based Garden Studios is planning further expansion to enable it to host large-scale feature productions. Garden Studios opened in January 2021 as a 27,000 sq ft site, built out of pre-existing warehouses. The studio already includes The Orchid Campus, with 11 serviced offices, two shooting spaces totalling 40,000 sq ft and a 16,000 sq ft workshop. The Iris Campus is home to three soundstages and four production offices with green rooms, hair and make-up rooms and workshop units.
MOVIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Prince Harry Banned From Royal Christmas

British royal family news reveals that Prince Harry’s family is having some trust issues with the mouthy offspring. Will he be invited to a family Christmas party this year? One royal expert thinks not, given how Harry and his wife Meghna have made trashing his clan an extracurricular activity. What’s...
U.K.
The Independent

UK government sees 'tentative' signs fuel crisis is easing

Britain’s transport minister said Tuesday there are “tentative signs” a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country is easing, but it will be a while before the situation returns to normal. The government has put army troops on standby to help get gas to stations and help ease a fuel drought triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.“There are now the first very tentative signs of stabilization in forecourt storage which won’t be reflected in the queues as yet,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “But it is the first time that we have seen more petrol actually in the petrol stations.“As...
TRAFFIC
Laredo Morning Times

Spain's Film Factory Closes Germany on Iciar Bollaín's 'Maixabel,' in San Sebastian Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

Vicente Canales’ Film Factory Entertainment has sold Icíar Bollaín’s San Sebastian Festival-bound Basque reconciliation drama “Maixabel” to Germany, striking a deal with Berlin-based distributor Piffl Medien. The film is set to make its theatrical release in Spain on Sept. 24 via Buena Vista Intl. More from Variety. Lea Seydoux Starrer...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma, Sayaka Board Fantasy Crime Thriller 'A Whale,' Latido Films to Sell (EXCLUSIVE)

French genre specialists La Fabrica Nocturna Cinéma (“The Heiresses”) and Basque indie label Sayaka Producciones (“70 Big Ones”) have joined previously announced producers Sr. & Sra. – an up-and-coming San Sebastian-based production house owned by Moreno and producer-director Leire Apellániz – on director Pablo Hernando’s (“Berserker”) genre thriller “A Whale.”
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Nicolas Cage Frontier Epic 'Butcher's Crossing' Sells to Saban Films (EXCLUSIVE)

The studio has acquired “Butcher’s Crossing,” a frontier epic that stars the off-beat, Oscar winner as a buffalo hunter. The deal covers rights in North America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Scandinavia. More from Variety. Gabe Polsky, who directed the documentary “Red Penguins,” slides behind...
MOVIES
The Independent

Labour conference: Shadow cabinet minister accuses Burnham of being on ‘leadership manoeuvres’

Shadow cabinet frustration at Andy Burnham’s high-profile presence at the Labour conference has burst into the open, with accusations that the Greater Manchester mayor is “on manoeuvres” in the case of a leadership race.One shadow minister told The Independent that there was resentment at the way Mr Burnham had left Westminster to build a personal fiefdom in the north, rather than joining in the work of wresting the national party back from the left.Any attempt to secure a swift return to the Commons – essential if he was to stand for leader – would not necessarily be met with the...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy