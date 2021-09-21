2022 Ford Expedition Refresh Brings Off-Road Timberline Model, More Power, And Extra Tech

The 2022 Ford Expedition and Expedition Max are the company's biggest and most versatile family haulers. While they're not as easy to get in and out of as a minivan, Ford's largest SUVs is available with three rows of seats, a notable 9300-pound max tow rating, and the ability to go off-road. While these attributes apply to others in the large SUV segment, the Expeditions boast one of the smoothest rides and roomiest cabins. Unfortunately, Ford's entry isn't as nice to drive as more wieldy rivals such as the GMC Yukon and Chevy’s Tahoe and Suburban. Every 2022 Expedition has a gutsy twin-turbo V-6, but it's not very fuel-efficient, especially at highway speeds. Still, its combination of style and tech features, such as an available 15.5-inch touchscreen and a hands-free-driving mode, make the Expedition an intriguing option.

