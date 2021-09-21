CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

It's Taco Cabana's birthday! That means $1 bean and cheese tacos

By Steven Santana
MySanAntonio
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaco Cabana turns 43 years old today, and its feeling a little generous. It's Taco Cabana's birthday, and the longtime Tex-Mex staple is dishing out a deal to help celebrate. Bean and cheese tacos are only $1 all day today. Felix Stehling opened the first Taco Cabana on San Pedro...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Grab Totally Free Queso & Chips at Taco John's for National Queso Day

If you're making a list of national food holidays that sound a bit like a joke, you might start with National Fruitcake Toss Day (January 3, this year), National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day (April 4), or National Love Your Produce Manager Day (April 2, #lypmd). But National Queso Day isn't too far behind the frontrunners there.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese#Bean#Tacos#Taco Day#Food Drink#Taco Cabana#Tex Mex
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Torchy’s Tacos locations to offer free delivery September 20-26

To celebrate National Queso Day — Monday, September 20, for those penciling it on your calendars — Torchy’s Tacos' San Antonio locations are offering free deliveries from September 20-26. The delivery freebie isn't just a celebration of the cheesy food holiday, however. According to an announcement from the Austin-based chain, the giveaway also marks the beginning of its new partnership with DashMart, a digital convenience store powered by DoorDash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
aymag.com

Taco Tuesday: Vegetarian Birria Tacos Recipe

If you’ve been around social media the last few months, you have more than likely noticed the popular and appetizing videos of people enjoying birria tacos. For those not familiar with the trendy meal, birria tacos are a savory dish traditionally served as braised meat inside a corn tortilla that’s been pan fried. A broth is made to pair with the tacos that are used in the cooking process and later, much for the enjoyment of the consumer, in the dipping process. To take a different spin on the popular dish, below is a recipe for vegetarian birria tacos that are sure to be a new favorite in your household.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
nonahoodnews.com

Katie’s Cucina: Loaded Taco Baked Potatoes

School has officially been in session for a month now. The daily grind and hungry kids can make for a very overwhelmed and exhausted parent come dinnertime. I am always trying to come up with easy dinners and delicious ways to use up leftovers. My Loaded Taco Baked Potatoes fit the bill. I typically make the baked potato dinner two nights after we have had ground beef tacos. I’ll make a double batch of ground beef taco meat and save half of it to reheat for our baked potato night. I’ll even prep extra toppings on taco night to save me time later in the week.
RECIPES
wtae.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: Edgar's Best Tacos

PITTSBURGH — There's no shortage of ethnic food options in Pittsburgh, but Edgar Alvarez says that wasn't the case when he first came here. Alvarez brought something to Pittsburgh that he says was missing: authentic Mexican food. Now he has the best tacos in the city — but his journey is about more than just food.
PITTSBURGH, PA
visitdallas.com

Evening Tacos & Margaritas Tour

Join our evening taco party! We'll take you to some magnificent taco and margarita venues, from East Dallas to Oak Cliff. Wear something festive and join the party! The price includes motorcoach transportation, tacos at 4 venues and margaritas at 2 venues, beverages on board (soft drinks and water...you can also BYOB) and more. Must be 21 and up. We will follow local covid guidelines.
RESTAURANTS
orlandoweekly.com

Everyone we saw at Orlando’s Tacos & Tequila 2021

Tacos & Tequila made its semi-triumphant return to Orlando this weekend, looking a little bit smaller and a whole lot different from years past. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the typical packed crowd of the annual celebration of all things agave was kept intentionally lower than years past. It was just on attendees to fill the space by being that much more excited about the food and drink on offer. They managed to deliver a good time, as Orlandoans always do.
ORLANDO, FL
tulsakids.com

Conquering the Midwest one enchilada, chili con carne, and cheese taco at a time!

Yes! Tulsa, in the heart of the historic Route 66, has had, since the 1950’s, El Rancho Grande Restaurant, which on its menu has the Night Hawk. A delicious meal made up of two cheese and one onion enchiladas, smothered in a spicy chili con carne, sprinkled with melted cheese and accompanied by a little taco in a tortilla that disappears in your mouth.
WDIO-TV

Tacos Tacos Tacos holds first annual eating contest

Duluth eatery Tacos Tacos Tacos held their first annual taco eating contest Thursday evening. The contest was a celebration of the restaurants sixth month anniversary of opening their doors. Contestants competed to be the first to eat a platter of 20 tacos. Ethan Teske won first place and the $250...
DULUTH, MN
news3lv.com

PT's Tavern offering $2 tacos, drink specials and more this fall

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Pt's Tavern with 64 locations across the Las Vegas Valley, has stacked its October line-up of promotions to include a variety of food and beverage offerings in honor of national holidays and sports viewing; Halloween events; its Eight Annual Guinness Perfect Pint Challenge; plus gaming promotions and giveaways.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Tabitha Brown's Vegan Carne Asada Jackfruit Tacos with Mango de Gallo

She encouraged millions of cooks to try their hands at her homespun style of attainable vegan cooking thanks to her charming instructional videos, which took off at the height of the pandemic (TikTok named her a top creator in 2020). But the North Carolina native and mother of two's real secret sauce: her inspirational messages of hope and affirmations of self-love. "During a time where a lot of people were struggling, I could see the soul needed to be fed more than our stomachs," says Brown, 42, who has collected her wisdom—and a few of her recipes— in her new book Feeding the Soul. "I needed to share my stories with people on how I've gotten through the toughest times in life. I call those recipes as well, but it's just a recipe for life." Brown shared her insights and her vegan carne asada jackfruit taco recipe in a PEOPLE exclusive interview to celebrate her selection as one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves.
RECIPES
MySanAntonio

First Dutch Bros brews up sweet debut and long lines in San Antonio

If coffee was an office space, Starbucks would be the subdued, older executive who is into Norah Jones, while Dutch Bros is the energetic, on-the-go Gen Z-er coming in to steal the spotlight. More for you. The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee spot opened its first San Antonio location at 8614 Potranco...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
grmag.com

Condado Tacos to celebrate National Taco Day with giveaway

A national taco joint with a Grand Rapids location will give away free tacos next week in celebration of National Taco Day. Condado Tacos, a restaurant specializing in signature tacos, tequilas and margaritas, will celebrate National Taco Day by offering each customer one free taco with the purchase of another item, available at dine-in or pickup visits or through delivery orders on the Condado Tacos app.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
osidenews.com

Free Tacos at Rubio’s- October 4

Carlsbad CA— Choose Any Taco on the Menu Free on Monday, October 4. Celebrate National Taco Day at Rubio’s and get a FREE à la carte taco with any purchase. On Monday, October 4, guests can use the https://www.rubios.com/national-taco-day-offer in restaurants across California, Arizona and Nevada. When ordering online at Rubios.com or through the app, use coupon code TACO.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy