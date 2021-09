Senior producers and distributors took to the stage at the Zurich Summit to debate the future of film distribution. Amid the rise of the streamers, collapsing theatrical windows and the shuttering of cinemas during the pandemic, they stressed the need for flexibility when planning the best way to release movies. Danny Perkins, the CEO and founder of Elysian Film Group, said: “There’s more change than ever. There is flux. There’s a need to be flexible within it. Because if something’s rigid, like a former theatrical window, it’s only going to break.” Perkins added: “It’s very hard to see, but there’s definitely opportunity in...

