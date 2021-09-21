CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Resident' Boss on Why He's Keeping Emily VanCamp's Season 5 Exit 'Unexpected' (Exclusive)

By Philiana Ng‍
ETOnline.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of changes are coming to The Resident when season 5 kicks off Tuesday, following Emily VanCamp's surprising exit and a lighter presence for Morris Chestnut. But executive producer/co-showrunner Peter Elkoff says the Fox medical drama is taking these creative roadblocks and turning them into opportunities to give more of a spotlight to newer characters like Jessica Lucas' Billie Sutton and Anuja Joshi's Leela Devi.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The Bachelor' Reveals Unexpected Choice for Season 26's Lead

There's a new Bachelor in town. Variety reported on Wednesday that Clayton Echard has been tapped to be the lead on the next season of The Bachelor. Even if you're a part of Bachelor Nation, Echard might be a bit unfamiliar to you. The reason? He is one of the contestants on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette, which will premiere on Oct. 19.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Resident Sneak Peek Reveals Devon's Fate After Premiere Cliffhanger — Plus, Billie Gets a Surprise Visitor

Paging all fans of The Resident: We’ve got an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c), and it’s a three-for-one deal. Not only does the video above introduce newcomer Miles Fowler as Billie’s estranged son, who unexpectedly crosses paths with Billie at Chastain, but it also reveals what happened to Devon after he got trapped in a janitor’s closet with a gas leak during the Season 5 premiere. Fortunately, Devon is still with us when the episode begins, after poor Leela finds him unconscious in a hospital elevator. But even with Devon’s closest colleagues treating him, the doc begins to exhibit more worrying symptoms. Plus, there’s also time in our exclusive clip for Conrad and baby Gigi to have the perfect drop-off at Chastain’s nursery. Does it help take our minds off the inevitably tragic fate awaiting Nic? Nope! But it’s adorable nonetheless.   Elsewhere in the episode, titled “No Good Deed,” Bell helps Kit make a decision about a new neurosurgeon joining the Chastain team. Press PLAY above to watch our full sneak peek, then drop a comment with your thoughts!
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Rookie Boss Breaks Down Series Vet's 'Heartbreaking' Season 4 Exit

The following contains major spoilers from the Season 4 premiere of ABC’s The Rookie. Following a rollout of promos, episodic photos and a poster that had fans fretting about the fate of a conspicuously MIA character, The Rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley told TVLine that the Season 4 premiere would “almost immediately” confirm the fate of Officer Jackson West, who was played by original cast member Titus Makin.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Lucas
Person
Emily Vancamp
Person
Morris Chestnut
Person
Leela Devi
Person
Billie Sutton
ETOnline.com

Paul Bettany Says He's 'Already In' for 'WandaVision' Season 2 (Exclusive)

WandaVision was set up as a limited series, but the fans and the actors alike seem on board for a possible second season. At Sunday's 2021 Emmys in Los Angeles, ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with leading man Paul Bettany -- who portrays Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) husband, vibranium-synthezoid Vision, in both the series and the Marvel movies -- about reprising his role another time -- but he didn't seem hopeful.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Boris Kodjoe Shares Who He Feels Is the Funniest 'Real Husbands of Hollywood' Cast Member Ahead of Season 6 (Exclusive)

Fans of Real Husbands of Hollywood can rest at ease now knowing their favorite cast members are coming back for a Season 6. It will be a limited series revival but nonetheless, famous faces including Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Duane Martin, J.B. Smoove, Robin Thicke, Jackie Long and Cynthia McWilliams are all set to return to the BET series. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kodjoe reveals who he thinks is the funniest person on set and what is so "special" about the series.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Resident’ Sets up Nic’s Exit — Plus, Do the Doctors Save Devon? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Resident Season 5 Episode 2 “No Good Deed.”]. One of Chastain’s own is out of the woods by the end of the second episode of The Resident Season 5, just in time for some bad news to come in about another of the staff. And just because we had a feeling it was coming doesn’t make it any easier.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Resident#Tv News#East Indian
CinemaBlend

The Resident Just Revealed Nic's Fate After Emily VanCamp's Departure, And Matt Czuchry Is Already Killing It

Spoilers ahead for Episode 2 of The Resident Season 5 on Fox, called "No Good Deed." The Resident made headlines over the summer when news broke that leading lady Emily VanCamp had left the show ahead of Season 5, meaning that the show had to find some reason for Nic to suddenly be gone after Season 4 ended with her enjoying a happy ending with Conrad and their newborn daughter. "No Good Deed" seemingly just confirmed the worst fears of fans who were hoping for the best for Nic, and I have to say that Matt Czuchry is already killing it as Conrad in this storyline that's just beginning.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'All Rise' Resurrected by OWN for Season 3

All Rise, the court is back in session. The once-canceled legal drama has been given a new life, with the Oprah Winfrey-owned cable network, OWN, resurrecting it for a third season after CBS canceled it in May following a two-season run. OWN has picked up the series, which returns star Simone Missick as Judge Lola Carmichael, for 20 episodes to premiere in 2022, it announced Wednesday. Missick will also serve as an executive producer.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere spoilers: Fin, Kat in danger

NBC made us wait a long time, but we’ve finally got full details on the upcoming two-hour Law & Order: SVU season 23 premiere! There’s a lot that the show is going to unpack here, whether it be a difficult case to shifting sands within the Special Victims Unit and beyond.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 First Look: More Complications in Emily’s Love Life (PHOTOS)

What exactly is to come of the love triangle teed up at the end of the Emily in Paris Season 1 finale when the Netflix series returns? Well, as the first look photos from Season 2 tease, both chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and his ex-girlfriend Camille (Camille Razat) remain in Emily’s (Lily Collins) life. So whatever Camille wanted to talk to Emily about at the end of the finale couldn’t be anything too bad, right?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Is David McCallum no longer a series regular?

While we know that David McCallum is going to be returning on NCIS season 19, is it going to be in a slightly different capacity? Signs suggest that this is the case. Today, CBS unveiled the first press release for the upcoming September 20 premiere and one thing caught our eye almost immediately: McCallum (who of course plays Ducky) is listed as a part of the recurring cast. Even last year, when he was in a limited number of episodes, hew as listed as a part of the regular cast. This could mean that David is no longer technically a series regular on the show.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Y: The Last Man' Star Ashley Romans on Whether Audiences Should Trust Agent 355 (Exclusive)

On Y: The Last Man, FX’s captivating post-apocalyptic series that picks up after a mysterious event wiped out every living creature with a Y chromosome, breakout star Ashley Romans plays the even more mysterious Agent 355. Now halfway through season 1, she’s been tasked with protecting Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), the only person with a Y chromosome to survive, as the two travel across the country in hopes of finding a cure. While speaking with ET, Romans opens up about Agent 355’s complicated motives, the secretive Culper Ring and why audiences shouldn’t necessarily trust her.
TV SERIES
countryliving.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Crying Over the Show’s Latest Instagram About Gibbs and McGee

The new season of NCIS kicked off on Monday night — and boy was it a real doozy. Picking up from the season 18 finale in May, fans were immediately brought back to the bombing of former Special Agent in Charge Gibbs (Mark Harmon)'s new boat, which was aptly named Rule 91. Thankfully, Gibbs survived the attack, despite being severely injured. While investigating the boat explosion, McGee (Sean Murray) and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) noticed a part of the boat that had "Rule 91" written on it and instantly wanted to take control of the case.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Law & Order: SVU teases shocking character death in season 23 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is set to return to screens in a week's time and already viewers are on the edge of their seats with anticipation. Despite a slightly underwhelming trailer, fans are keen to find out what's in store for the officers of Manhatten's 16th precinct - including exactly how Officer Kat Tamlin and Deputy Chief Christian Garland will be written out of the series.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy