Loveland events next week include comedy from Jeff Dunham, music and more
Upcoming events in the Loveland area include comedy from Jeff Dunham, music from the Larimer Chorale and Fort Collins Symphony, a Hearts & Horses benefit auction and more. Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, will bring the “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” tour to Loveland at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland.www.reporterherald.com
Comments / 0