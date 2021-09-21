CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loveland, CO

Loveland events next week include comedy from Jeff Dunham, music and more

By Jackie Hutchins
ReporterHerald.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming events in the Loveland area include comedy from Jeff Dunham, music from the Larimer Chorale and Fort Collins Symphony, a Hearts & Horses benefit auction and more. Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-proteges, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, will bring the “Jeff Dunham: Seriously!?” tour to Loveland at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at the Budweiser Events Center, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland.

www.reporterherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveland, CO
Entertainment
City
Loveland, CO
Loveland, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Entertainment
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Fort Collins, CO
Government
Larimer County, CO
Government
County
Larimer County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for first time in nearly a year

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano, in its first eruption in nearly a year, was filling the crater at its summit with hot red lavaand clouding the skies with volcanic smog on Thursday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The latest eruption of Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano...
POLITICS
CBS News

How the NBA plans to manage unvaccinated players this season

Unvaccinated NBA players will be required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing prior to entering team facilities this season, in addition to lab-based testing on game day, according to a memo stating guidelines that league officials are finalizing with its players' union. The professional basketball league sent a draft of the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Glaser
Person
Jeff Dunham
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

Man opens emergency door, jumps onto wing of plane in Miami

MIAMI -- A passenger on an American Airlines flight that landed at Miami International Airport opened an emergency door and walked onto the wing as the plane reached the terminal, authorities said. Flight 920 from Cali, Colombia, had just landed in Miami Wednesday night when the incident happened. “The customer...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy