‘Dead duck’s mouth’ — CEO of China Evergrande’s leaked letter to employees gets panned on social media

By Frances Yue, Barbara Kollmeyer
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
Xu Jiayin, the chairman of troubled China Evergrande was overheard trying to rally his employees, but it didn't go well.

Robert Rowen
8d ago

this is just a move by China to bring down our economy and the rest of the world that will be easier for them to dominate

