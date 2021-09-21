CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Share a tip on an autumnal UK garden for the chance to win a £200 holiday voucher

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pcaI_0c3Dp3M500
Autumn leaves frame a waterfall in the Japanese Garden at Newstead Abbey, Nottinghamshire.

Winter is on its way, but before the cold and dark days truly settle it’s time to savour the changing seasons and take an opportunity to head into the outdoors to see trees cloaked in russet-coloured leaves; shrubs bursting with ripe red berries and an abundance of fiery, colourful foliage.

Tell us where can you enjoy a magnificent autumn garden display – maybe with a lovely coffee shop attached or a historic building to dive into nearby – with websites and prices where appropriate.

If you have a relevant photo, do send it in – but it’s your words that will be judged for the competition.

Keep your tip to about 100 words

The best tip of the week, chosen by Tom Hall of Lonely Planet, will win a £200 voucher to stay at a Sawday’s property – the company has more than 3,000 in the UK and Europe. The best tips will appear on the Guardian Travel website, and maybe in the paper, too.

We’re sorry, but for legal reasons you must be a UK resident to enter this competition.

The competition closes on 28 September at 9am BST

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here

