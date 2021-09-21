CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

How to avert -- and prep for -- the next pandemic: Q&A with Dr. Scott Gottlieb

By By Andrea Kane, CNN
WTHI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, Dr. Scott Gottlieb -- like a handful of public health experts -- became a household name and his face became a familiar sight on television news shows. The head of the US Food and Drug Administration from 2017 to 2019, Gottlieb says he tried to avert the global health emergency by sounding the alarms very early on to former colleagues in the Trump White House and in Congress.

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 1

Related
13 WHAM

Dr. Scott Gottlieb: We're not going to be able to eliminate COVID

WASHINGTON (SBG) - COVID cases across the country have declined by nearly 20% in the past two weeks. After hitting the South hard, the Midwest is experiencing a surge as the Delta variant affects different parts of the country. But could this be the final wave of COVID-19? “Not quite yet,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, to The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat. “There's a perception that the Northeast is somewhat impervious to a big wave of infection because of high rates of vaccination and also immunity for infection but I don't believe that that's entirely true. I think we will see a pickup in cases.”
SCIENCE
CBS News

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," September 19, 2021

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, September 19, 2021, on "Face the Nation." DOCTOR SCOTT GOTTLIEB: I think that the public health establishment as a whole has taken a hit in the setting of this pandemic, and this isn't just a sort of Republican, Democrat, conservative, liberal thing. I think that there's a lot of people around the country who feel that the advice they got from public health officials wasn't precise, changed wasn't- wasn't formulated in a way where it was sort of immutable, wasn't carefully explained, wasn't propagated in a way that it could be assimilated into people's lives. You know how do I wear a mask? What masks should I wear? When should I wear a mask? When not? And things changed. And so people were confused by it and lost confidence in it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Gottlieb
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Washington Post

Scott Gottlieb, MD, Author, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic”

Scott Gottlieb, MD, served as the 23rd FDA Commissioner from 2017-2019 and has become an essential voice in the global pandemic. In his new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic,” Gottlieb shares why the United States was so vulnerable against the coronavirus and how we can stop it from happening again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iowapublicradio.org

Former FDA Head Scott Gottlieb's Lessons For Controlling The Next Pandemic

Dr. Scott Gottlieb was FDA commissioner under President Trump, from 2017 to 2019. He’s been highly critical of how the U.S. responded to the COVID-19 pandemic:. “We didn’t have the right infrastructure, we didn’t have the right agencies. The agencies weren’t properly empowered, properly resourced.”. Now, he says, we need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'The 6-feet rule was arbitrary and not science-based': Ex-FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb blasts CDC for 'lack of rigor' in early COVID guidelines

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb criticized the CDC for its 'lack of rigor' in providing guidelines during the early days of COVID, pointing to the six-feet-apart social distancing rule to stop the spread as an 'arbitrary' approach proposed by a Trump appointee. 'The six feet rule was arbitrary in and...
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Ex-FDA chief Scott Gottlieb on COVID vaccine rollout failures, mix and match vaccines, and end of Delta wave

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Dr. Scott Gottlieb says regulators and public health officials erred in their rollout of the COVID booster vaccine—and that a different approach could have reduced much of the public confusion and skepticism that plagued widespread inoculation.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemics#Q A#Trump White House#Cnn#Chasing Life#Vaccinemaker Pfizer#The White House#Chinese
Daily Mail

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says flu season will be a 'whopper' due to lack of immunity and that battling virus will be more complicated now that COVID-19 is here to stay

Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says that this upcoming flu season will be intense and more complicated due to Americans' lack of immunity, and the continued presence of COVID. Gottlieb spoke to CNBC and discussed how workers should also expect the COVID-19 pandemic to downgrade to an endemic. 'We're...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Scott Gottlieb: Delta Covid Wave Could Be the ‘Last Major Surge’ of the Pandemic

Scott Gottlieb put forth the hope that the latest wave of the pandemic brought about by the highly contagious delta variant will be the “last major surge” of the pandemic. The former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member joined MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday night, where he spoke about the “deeply unfortunate” reality that people have become “complacent to the risks” of Covid despite the current average of 2,000 deaths per day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
seatrade-cruise.com

COVID response guru/cruise industry advisor Scott Gottlieb in the spotlight

'I don't think governors should tell schools and businesses you can't mandate a vaccine. If a business makes a decision that the only way that I could protect my employees or my customers is by having a fully vaccinated workforce, they should have the ability to make that decision,' Gottlieb said.
INDUSTRY
Sand Hills Express

Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the COVID-19 booster rollout

The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb airing on CBSN on Sunday, September 26, 2021. MARGARET BRENNAN: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who also sits on the board of Pfizer. He’s the author of a new book, “Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID 19 Crushed US and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic.” Dr. Gottlieb, good to have you. You know, we rolled through examples with the CDC director to try to pin down exactly who should consider going out and getting that third Pfizer dose now that those considered at high risk of exposure are included in the language. How do you think the CDC handled this rollout?
PUBLIC HEALTH
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals how to stop the next big COVID-19 wave

Dr. Anthony Fauci sees a potential wave of coronavirus cases hitting the Northeast in the near future, but he suggested that it’s totally preventable. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Monday that it’s not too hard to get ahead of a coronavirus outbreak in the Northeast.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy