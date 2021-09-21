CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Good News for Amazon: Ad Prices Are Jumping

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Digital ad prices have been rising sharply as companies seek to reach out to customers.
  • That's certainly good news for Amazon's growing ad sales segment.
  • The division grew revenue by 83% in its most recent quarter.

You may be surprised to find out that Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a robust digital-advertising business. The segment is gaining steam, far outpacing the other parts of the company, such as retail sales, web services, and subscriptions revenue.

Let's look closer at the division's importance to the global e-commerce giant's overall business and how rising ad prices companies must pay to reach customers could boost Amazon's profits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SXKiE_0c3DmEnm00
Image source: Getty Images.

Businesses covet access to Amazon's customers

Amazon accounts for ad revenue in its "other" segment. Yet considering the rapid and accelerating growth of advertising, the company may want to rename the "other" segment accordingly.

In the most recent quarter, ad revenue made up just 7% of Amazon's overall revenue. However, over the previous five quarters, ad sales have increased 41%, 49%, 64%, 73%, and 83% consecutively -- taking ad revenue to $7.9 billion in Q2 2021, or nearly double what it was in the year-ago quarter.

Management is working hard to make it a success. Here's what they had to say on the company's Q2 2021 earnings call about the fastest-growing part of its business:

On advertising, advertising is, again, another part of our flywheel. We have traffic coming in for the consumer business. And if we do a good job with advertising, we'll make it an additive experience for our customers and our sellers and vendors. So that's what we work on is to make sure that it's a relevant experience and adds to your shopping experience and helps you find selection that perhaps you wouldn't have found otherwise or it would have been harder to.

Amazon continues to develop its capabilities in this area, making it more convenient for marketers to use its advertising services. So it's no surprise that businesses would want to advertise on Amazon -- and reach out to its 200 million Prime members who pay an annual fee for fast and free shipping. Those customers are ready, at a moment's impulse, to make a purchase.

The price for attention is going up

Amazon isn't alone in enjoying this uptrend in ad pricing. In its latest quarter ended June 30, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) -- a giant in the world of advertising -- reported increases in both the price per click and price per impression. The price per click is what businesses have to pay the company when a potential customer clicks an advertisement. That cost was up 31% over the year-ago period. The price per impression is what businesses pay Alphabet to have an advertisement shown to a customer. That cost was up 63% year over year.

Interestingly, Alphabet runs an auction to determine the prices for these services, so an increase in the price of that magnitude could indicate a surge in demand.

Investor takeaway

Clearly, Amazon's advertising division is well worth watching. Though less than 10% of total revenue, it carries considerable weight -- and potential ahead. Amazon doesn't break out the unit's profit margins separately, but they are likely higher than for its North American and International retail sales (3.9% and 1.5%, respectively). Save for the resources needed to develop the technology, advertising sales come with few added costs.

So if growth in its advertising business continues, it may well do wonders for Amazon and its historically narrow operating profit margins.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

One Amazon Prime perk is going away next month. Here's what it means for your membership

Amazon's invite-only product launch came with a few invite-only preorders. Now Amazon users and Prime members can enter their email addresses to be added to the list in hopes or preordering futuristic tech like Amazon's Astro robot, Ring's Always Home drone camera and the Echo Glow. Despite the excitement of new products coming, Prime members may be disappointed to hear that one perk is going away next month.
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

Most Successful Penny Stocks Ever

A penny stock is technically any stock trading for below $5 per share, although some actually trade for pennies per share. Penny stocks are generally shunned by mainstream investors as there is...
STOCKS
CNET

Amazon is frighteningly good at staying popular. That's the danger

Ring is learning from its parent company Amazon. It's launched over a dozen wildly popular security devices during the past few years, and it dominates the video doorbell market, with designs on capturing the DIY home security market, too. Yet at Amazon's 2021 hardware event, Ring's most exciting feature and product rollouts seemed to be characterized by, well, hesitance.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Advertising#Amazon Com#Amzn#North American
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
Variety

Amazon Launches Ad-Based Streaming Service IMDb TV in the U.K.

Amazon has launched ad-based streaming service IMDb TV in the U.K. with a selection of original and licensed content. IMDb TV — a spin-off from the entertainment industry database IMDb — launched almost three years ago in the U.S. in order to provide a free, ad-supported viewing model. The U.K. launch marks the first international foray for the brand. It will initially be available via a carousel on Amazon Prime Video and, in the coming weeks, a standalone app on Fire TV. Membership to Amazon Prime is not required. “Free streaming services are not unique, especially in the U.K., where there’s several...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Street.Com

The Good News? September Is Almost Over

There isn't really much to crow about. I've been playing it close to the vest, writing about my caution the last few weeks. Still, I've peppered in plays here and there. Positions still open are peppering back Tuesday. It's the nature of the market beast. When indexes get trapped under the 50-day simple moving average (SMA), bad things can happen.
MARKETS
pymnts

Dollar Tree Adding Higher-Priced Products to Stores

Dollar Tree, Inc. on Wednesday (Sept. 29) announced it will roll out price points of more than $1 at all Dollar Tree Plus stores and will test higher prices on some items in selected Dollar Tree stores. The company expects to have at least 500 Dollar Tree Plus stores —...
RETAIL
KPEL 96.5

Costco to Place Purchase Limits on Certain Items. Again.

You think we would have been prepared after last year. As much as we want to think that it can't happen again, I'm always a little nervous when I walk into a grocery store these days. After almost a year of shortages and purchase limits, it's hard to think that the hoarding and limited supplies are back just as we are approaching cold and flu season. And I don't think that I'm the only one saying "Not again!".
RETAIL
stlouisnews.net

FedEx stock falls on news of jump in operating costs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Federal Express confirmed on September 21 that its third-quarter expenses had jumped to $450 million as it was forced to increase salaries, due to the ongoing shortage of labor. Further, FedEx lowered its forecast for 2021, partially as a result of expenses linked to the tight employment market.
STOCKS
Hot Hardware

Optimistic DRAM Pricing Forecasts Spell Good News For PC Users In Q4 2021

This has been a tough year to try and build a new PC, with a shortage of components affecting certain high-end CPUs and especially the GPU market. We could use a bit good news at this point, right? Well here it is—at least memory pricing is predicted to come down a bit, with supply expected to outpace demand in the fourth quarter of this year.
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
125K+
Followers
60K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy