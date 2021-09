As we return to another semester and settle into our routines, the air around us is still hot and the sun is still blazing. Air-conditioning is the welcome we await as we step into our classrooms and dorms. Yet September has snuck up on us, and it will soon bring the crunch of leaves underfoot. In a month or two, campus will shed its vibrant colors and the trees will stand frozen with the bitter St. Louis winter. The holiday festivities will be upon us, the prospect of pumpkins and lights sparkling in the distance. But then the twinkle fades and we are left with those couple of gray, gaunt months that seem to hang in perpetual bleakness. Sadness creeps in and the days can feel repetitive and gloomy.

