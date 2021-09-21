CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Italy's Viareggio carnival returns after COVID delay

Bismarck Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of Italy's most popular parades, 'The Viareggio Carnival' has returned to the city after being postponed due to COVID-19. Tackling themes including the pandemic, the floats this year point to issues such as deforestation in Brazil and racial injustice in the US.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Vaccine bookings jump in Italy after COVID health pass made mandatory

ROME (Reuters) – Bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations jumped in Italy on Friday after the government made inoculation mandatory for all workers in some of the strictest anti-coronavirus measures adopted in the world. The number of people making appointments more than doubled from the day before in the northeastern region of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival#Covid#Viareggio#Italy#Deforestation In Brazil
Travel Weekly

A taste of Italy’s cities

In association with: Italian National Tourist Board. Pair a city break in Italy with foodie experiences to sample some of the country’s most delectable dishes. When you think of your favourite food, it’s highly likely that dishes from Italy will be near the top of your list. And there’s no better way to enjoy them than in some of Italy’s cosmopolitan towns and cities. Pasta, pizza and gelato are just some of the delicacies that spring to mind when you think of Italian food but nothing beats heading to the country of origin and tasting them for yourself.
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

Chevron-led Kazakh venture delays expansion after COVID-19 snags

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's biggest oil producer, Chevron-led (CVX.N) Tengizchevroil (TCO), will delay components of its $45.2 billion expansion project by 3 to 7 months, the country's energy ministry said on Friday. The delay comes after work on the project was slowed by pandemic restrictions and COVID-19 infections...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

686 migrants dock in Lampedusa in biggest arrival in years

A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.Italian coast guard ships escorted the 15-meter (45-foot) boat into port late Monday in Lampedusa, Sicily, an island closer to Africa than the Italian mainland that is one of the main destinations for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.It is rare for such a large smugglers' boat carrying so many people to arrive in an Italian port. More often, smaller groups of...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Philippine economy to take 10 years to recover from virus: official

The Philippine economy will take more than a decade to return to pre-pandemic growth, an official said Thursday, warning the next two generations of Filipinos would be paying for the cost of Covid-19. Lockdowns and other restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus have shattered the Southeast Asian nation's economy, throwing millions out of work and leaving many poor families hungry. "Our long run total cost of Covid and the quarantine both to the present and future society -- meaning our children and our grandchildren -- will reach 41.4 trillion" (pesos, or $810 billion), Economic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said. The figure is more than twice the Philippines' gross domestic product in 2020, which the World Bank estimates at $361.5 billion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
FOREIGN POLICY
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Going Dutch: Look out, German coalition talks could be long

As Europe's economic powerhouse Germany embarks on the task of piecing together a new ruling coalition after Sunday's knife-edge election, observers need only look to its neighbors, Belgium and the Netherlands, to see how tricky the process can be.Olaf Scholz, leader of the center-left Social Democrats that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc on Sunday sounded upbeat the morning after the vote.“My idea is that we will be very fast in getting a result for this government, and it should be before Christmas if possible,” Scholz told reporters in Berlin. “Germany always has coalition governments...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU aims for deal with Turkey to stem migrant flows to Cyprus

The European Union could work out ways to stem the flow of migrants from Turkey to Cyprus and other EU nations when it holds high-level talks in Ankara next month, a top EU official said Tuesday. EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson said “it’s not impossible to find a way forward” on preventing migrants from leaving Turkey to reach Cyprus because the number of migrants reaching Cyprus isn’t very large relative to the huge number of refugees whom Turkey hosts. But she couldn't say what such a deal would look like.Johansson said she wanted to learn firsthand the difficulties...
IMMIGRATION
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Gave Birth in Her Grave

Female burial from near Bologna Italy (c. 7th c AD)Pasini ET Al 2018/World Neurosurgery. There are many stories within history that are considered gems due to their uniqueness, but many of them sadly have no hard evidence to prove their validity. It is rare that we find interesting stories buried under dirt that had been piled for over 2000 years. This grave had been discovered in 2018 by archeologists within Bologna, Italy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy