Houston, TX

With first day of fall this week, cooler temperatures expected in Houston area

By Leah Brennan, STAFF WRITER, Leah Brennan
Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoustonians are expected to be able to enjoy some cooler weather on the first day of fall Wednesday and in the days after, according to weather officials. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s before the front’s arrival, an ABC13 meteorologist said. The National Weather Service is predicting a high of 94 degrees and a low of 76 degrees for the Houston area Tuesday, with lower temperatures anticipated for the rest of the week — highs in the 80s or high 70s, and lows in the 60s.

www.houstonchronicle.com

