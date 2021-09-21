Activision Blizzard Now Being Investigated by SEC
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission is now investigating Activision Blizzard and the company's methods involving how it handled allegations of harassment, workplace discrimination, and other accusations. This latest investigation looks to learn whether or not Activision Blizzard appropriately disclosed of any allegations and whether that information should've been shared with the company's investors and others earlier than it was, according to documents and sources referenced by The Wall Street Journal. This investigation follows the initial lawsuit against Activision Blizzard which was filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.comicbook.com
