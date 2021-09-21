Thomas Tuchel now has "clear impression" of how Timo Werner can work with Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has said he now has a “clear impression” of how Timo Werner can flourish alongside Romelu Lukaku.

Werner has struggled for consistent goals since arriving from RB Leipzig and many have criticised his performances.

But the German forward has impressed with his movement and use of speed to occupy defences.

Pundits questioned before Lukaku’s arrival whether it would cause Werner to be sidelined, or help him kickstart scoring again.

The Belgian is a natural No.9 but often prefers the right half-space, with Werner favouring the left channel to attack into, suggesting the two could click well together.

And after a convincing 3-0 win over London rivals Tottenham, Blues boss Tuchel is confident he knows how best German striker Werner can thrive alongside the club's record signing.

Timo Werner congratulates Romelu Lukaku after his goal vs Tottenham ( Image: Getty Images)

Tuchel said: "He can play with Romelu. He did very well in the last 25/30 minutes versus Tottenham.

“It gave us a clear impression on how dangerous they can be together. He needed to brush off some disappointment from the Euros and the first few games.

"We know he can be more dangerous, more attacking threat.

“The stuff you don't see, he's more relaxed, more fluid in movements, more confidence in his movement. We hope he can show it tomorrow."

Against Spurs, Werner stretched an already tired defence after coming on.

Having started the game well Tottenham were helpless as Chelsea wrested control of the game from them.

Whilst Werner’s introduction was his only Premier League time this season beyond nine minutes prior, he still seems to be a part of Tuchel’s plans and the German boss never hesitates to praise him.

Chelsea are inundated with attacking choices to play alongside Lukaku, with a number of world-class stars including England regular Mason Mount and American youngster Christian Pulisic to chose from.

That’s not to mention Hakim Ziyech or Kai Havertz.

Thomas Tuchel is happy with how Romelu Lukaku has started life at Chelsea

Tuchel has experimented with the two playing alongside Lukaku, having played a number of different combinations so far.

Lukaku himself has had a barnstorming start to his Chelsea homecoming.

He has continued his form which saw him run Serie A rampant, with four goals in five games so far, immediately becoming a star player of the Chelsea team and the focal point of their attack.

He has terrorised defences and even on quiet games continues to score goals.

Under Tuchel, so far this season, Chelsea are unbeaten in all competitions.

In the Premier League so far, Chelsea has won four games and drawn one.

The draw came against Liverpool, who have matched their results exactly, setting the two up as early challengers for the title.

When the two met they managed to produce a thrilling 1-1 draw after Chelsea went down to 10-men after Reece James got sent off.

Both teams have quickly established themselves as the teams to beat alongside Manchester City.

Chelsea face Aston Villa next in the League Cup, and after that welcome City in an already important league clash.

So far Tuchel has beaten Pep Guardiola in three straight head-to-heads since becoming Chelsea boss and will look to make it four.