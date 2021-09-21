CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the future of the Defense Department’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) initiative is in “wait and see mode,” the Pentagon is far from sitting still when it comes to protecting its supply chain. Publicly, DoD announced a new supply chain resiliency working group on Sept. 3, “to address systemic...

