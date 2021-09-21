CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Laura Kempton of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Was Murdered in 1981, and It’s Still a Cold Case

By Chio Acosta
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The case of Gabby Petito has the nation captivated. With the discovery of a body that matches her description, it got me thinking about all the other families that will not have such closure. My prayers are with Gabby’s family. It really puts that whole social media van life in...

wokq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
97.5 WOKQ

30 Percent Surge in Murders Across the Country, Seacoast Safer

The FBI’s crime statistics for 2020 released this week show a 30 percent surge in murders across the country, and though New Hampshire’s totals have gone down, the Seacoast region accounts for a quarter of the state's homicides. Overall, New Hampshire is relatively safe, according to the crime reporting published...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
97.5 WOKQ

Have You Ever Heard of the Mysterious Bermuda Triangle of New England?

Did you know that New England has a Bermuda Triangle?. This is terrifying. I did not know about the Bennington Triangle of Glastenbury in Vermont until recently. There have been numerous incidents of people going into the area, never to be seen from again. The mysterious disappearances date all the way back to before there were settlers in the United States. As the old Native American legend says there is a stone in the area that will swallow you whole and stayed away from the area according to legendsofamerica.com.
BENNINGTON, VT
97.5 WOKQ

The First Signs of Winter and Christmas Were Spotted Wednesday in New Hampshire

For some Granite Staters, this will be welcome and exciting news. From the time skiing closes down usually every mid-March or later, depending on the snow totals for the season, all the way until the first impactful snowfall of the following season, avid skiiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and the like count down the days (and temperatures) until they'll be able to strap on their equipment once again.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Polo
97.5 WOKQ

Help is Needed, Out of The Darkness Walk Portsmouth is October 2

Don’t miss out on the Portsmouth Chapter of the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness of a worthy cause. If you are unfamiliar with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, get familiar with it. Now, more than ever, they need your support. It’s been a rough year for many. Suicide has touched me personally and it’s a subject I feel passionately about. Years ago, my friend Greg was suffering from a depression that he just couldn’t shake. He was in and out of treatment facilities and was trying some new medication when I got that call that he had taken his own life. I was devastated. I, too, have suffered from depression and it was terrifying for me to see the agony his family experienced and the worry that what If my own thoughts got that dark someday?
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cold Case#The Cold Case Files#The Department Of Justice#Portsmouth Beauty School#Marco Polo Inc#Karen S Ice Cream Parlor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
97.5 WOKQ

NH Fallen Firefighters Memorial Adds Four Names, 3 From Seacoast

Three Seacoast firefighters who died in the line of duty were among four names added Saturday to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial. The names of Chief James Smith of Dover, Lt. Earnest Leblanc of Dover, Cpt. Steve Tower of Goffstown and Chief Darin Sabine of Newington were engraved onto stone tablets during Saturday's ceremony in Concord. Roses were placed on the tablets.
DOVER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Woman Allegedly Made Bomb Threats to Get Time with Boyfriend

An Etna woman is now facing a felony charge after allegedly calling in bomb threats so her boyfriend wouldn't have to go to work. Kayla Blake allegedly made the first bomb threat to the Puritan Medical Products plant in Pittsfield at around 9 AM Thursday, September 23. The call was made to the Maine State Police, with the caller saying they were going to place a bomb near the North Main Street facility. Police say the same woman called two hours later, stating that she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Berwick, Maine Man Charged With Misuse of Plates in Durham, NH

A Maine man faces multiple charges, including one charge for the misuse of license plates, after he was pulled over on a motorcycle in Durham last week. Kyle Smart, 24, of Berwick, was pulled over at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police officials say he was operating without a motorcycle license and crossed double yellow lines.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy