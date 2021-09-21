CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Is ‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’ Based on a True Story?

By Abby Monteil
Decider
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can one parent’s love fare against unforgiving forces of nature? That’s a question that Romanian director Daniel Sandu’s new Netflix film The Father Who Moves Mountains seeks to answer. But is the survival drama a work of fiction, or actually based on a true story? Let’s break it down.

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial 9/11 Film Is Taking Over Streaming

United 93 was the first movie to depict the events of 9/11, it was met with mixed and odd reactions from all. Some movie-goers were distraught by in-theater trailers for the film, while filming was held in London to avoid unwanted attention. Still, it was met with critical praise in...
MOVIES
Decider

Is ‘BMF (Black Mafia Family)’ Based on a True Story?

Looking for a captivating new series that delves into brotherhood and high-stakes drug empires? Starz has just dropped BMF (Black Mafia Family), a crime drama that’ll make you reconsider everything you thought you knew about the Black Mafia Family and the history of Detroit. But is the show based on a real-life situation? Let’s look into the truth behind Starz’s new show.
TV SERIES
Decider

Is ‘Total Drama Island’ Based on a True Story?

Who wants to be famous? The Total Drama Island campers do, that’s for sure! Summer may be wrapping up as these September days get cooler and cooler, but we’re still ready to sit around the bonfire and gossip with the Total Drama crew. If you’re rewatching Cartoon Network‘s hit “reality” competition series and wonder how much of it is based on a true story, we have answers.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Based On A True Story#Mountains#Romanian
TVOvermind

Is Netflix Show “The Chair” Based on a True Story?

Much like the fictional college that is presented in the story, The Chair is a fictional story as well, though as many likely already guessed, it is pieced together from various stories and events that have been going on over the years within the school system, which, in itself, is kind of disturbing. Reports as to what has really happened in the educational system over the years will no doubt vary from one person to the next, particularly when it comes to which offenses have truly been given with the rancor that some would claim and those that are simply the result of some folks being overly sensitive to certain gestures, words, and practices. There’s no denying the fact that the education system is a broken and tortured thing at the moment, and this is reflected in the Netflix show, but the overall gist is that The Chair is fiction that’s imitating reality, at least from a certain point of view and in some cases, with a great amount of bias that’s kind of hard to avoid since, like it or not, a lot of directors and writers find it hard to stay neutral.
EDUCATION
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reveals First Images From Kevin Hart Miniseries True Story

Kevin Hart is still best known for his boisterous and energetic onscreen persona, but the actor and comedian is making a concerted effort to branch out and broaden his horizons. While he’s not abandoning the genre that shot him to mainstream prominence altogether, he’s seeking to prove himself as much more than just a motor-mouthed funnyman.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

The true story behind Netflix thriller The Stronghold, explained

The Stronghold spoilers follow. Fresh from its premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, The Stronghold (Bac Nord) has arrived on Netflix if you're in the mood for some tense French cops vs gangs action. The movie centres on three detectives in Marseille's anti-crime unit (known as BAC Nord) who,...
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Lifetime’s Trouble in Suburbia’s Filmed? Is it a True Story?

Directed by Alpha Nicky Mulowa, Lifetime’s ‘Trouble in Suburbia’ (also titled ‘Price of Fitting In’) is a thriller movie that revolves around Charlie, a high schooler who desperately wants to prove that she has changed and pleads with her mother (Amber) to get enrolled to a public high school after getting kicked out the previous year. Amber, who has lost her husband two years ago and works hard to give Charlie all the comforts in life, decides to give her another chance.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is The Eyes of Tammy Faye Based on a True Story?

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ follows the life of a famous televangelist couple as they sweep the nation and rise in popularity in the 1970s and 80s, only to then face a precipitous fall in the public eye. The film focuses on Tammy Faye, the glamorous, larger-than-life wife of Jim Bakker, who becomes the lifeblood of their organization and doesn’t shy away from questioning some of their more conservative beliefs. A whirlwind of love and optimism, the character of Tammy Faye paints an intriguing picture of a human being caught between her faith and her husband’s corrupt practices, which are revealed in the film. So, just how much of the story of ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ is true? Let’s find out.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Hart, Snipes-Led “True Story” Sets Launch

Netflix has announced a November 24th premiere date for the upcoming limited drama series “True Story” starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. The first photos from the series are also out. The story follows a tour stop of world-famous comedian Kid (Hart) in his hometown of Philadelphia. The stop becomes...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Is Midnight Mass based on a true story?

Mike Flanagan has done it again with his latest Netflix original series Midnight Mass. This supernatural horror series is riveting and unsettling with the right mix of creepy and character development that draws you right in. Viewers can’t get enough of this series and wonder if Midnight Mass is based on a true story.
TV & VIDEOS
thecinemaholic.com

Is Bob Hearts Abishola Based on a True Story?

CBS’ popular sitcom ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ is a laughter-and-chaos-filled love story of a divorced Detroit businessman and a hardworking Nigerian nurse who helps him recuperate after a cardiac arrest. As the two navigate their clashing personalities and vastly different cultural backgrounds, the stage is set for romance and drama. The feel-good series is a co-creation of comedy king Chuck Lorre (‘The Big Bang Theory’), British-Nigerian comedian Gina Yashere, Eddie Gorodetsky, and Al Higgins.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

What Horror Movies Are Based On True Stories?

Spooky season is finally upon us, and as such, it’s the perfect time to begin your annual horror movie binge. From Halloween to It, there are plenty of scary flicks out there to help you enjoy this special season, including those inspired by true stories. Some of our favorites have either taken inspiration from or completely based their plots on the true stories of real-life people. Somehow, it makes the experience that much scarier knowing that these events happened in real life, unearthing some of our greatest fears and giving them terrifying new life. Let’s get into the cult classics and fan-favorite horror films that are based on true stories, some of which may surprise you!
MOVIES
Decider

Where to Watch ‘Venom’ 1 Ahead of ‘Venom’ 2 Release

After months of COVID-related delays, fall blockbuster season is officially in full swing. One of the season’s most anticipated movies is the superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, aka Venom 2. But before you catch up with Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom, you may be wondering where you can rewatch the first Venom film from 2018. Read on to find out!
MOVIES
Deadline

“Emotional…Powerful Stuff”: ‘Torn’ Director Max Lowe On Story Of His Mountaineer Father’s Death In An Avalanche, And What Came Next

Filmmaker Max Lowe was just a kid when his father, the mountaineer Alex Lowe, was killed in an avalanche while climbing in the Tibetan Himalayas. It was a private family tragedy, and yet a public story—Lowe’s death made headlines around the world because he was considered perhaps the greatest mountain climber of his time. “Alex Lowe, 40, Alpinist, Dies, Swept Away on a Tibet Ascent,” the New York Times reported in October 1999.  The snows entombed Lowe and David Bridges, a 29-year-old cameraman who took part in the expedition organized by North Face, the recreation products company. Conrad Anker, Lowe’s best friend...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy