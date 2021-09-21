Is ‘The Father Who Moves Mountains’ Based on a True Story?

Much like the fictional college that is presented in the story, The Chair is a fictional story as well, though as many likely already guessed, it is pieced together from various stories and events that have been going on over the years within the school system, which, in itself, is kind of disturbing. Reports as to what has really happened in the educational system over the years will no doubt vary from one person to the next, particularly when it comes to which offenses have truly been given with the rancor that some would claim and those that are simply the result of some folks being overly sensitive to certain gestures, words, and practices. There’s no denying the fact that the education system is a broken and tortured thing at the moment, and this is reflected in the Netflix show, but the overall gist is that The Chair is fiction that’s imitating reality, at least from a certain point of view and in some cases, with a great amount of bias that’s kind of hard to avoid since, like it or not, a lot of directors and writers find it hard to stay neutral.

