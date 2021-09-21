CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 22 Ratings

 9 days ago

Speed you won’t believe. Kylian Mbappé takes the crown as the fastest player in FIFA 22. Here are the fastest players in FIFA 22 with the highest pace attribute and their ratings. Theo Hernández - Milan - LB - 93 PAC. Moussa Diaby - Bayer 04 Leverkusen - LW -...

Thorns Sinclair, Sauerbrunn and Horan among highest rated women's players in FIFA 22

EA SPORTS FIFA 22 is just around the corner – it launches globally on Oct. 1 – and the game is starting to reveal a few of the top ranked players within in the game. On the women's side, some of the top national teams are included in the game and it should come as no surprise that some Thorns FC players are among the highest 22 women's player rated in the game.
Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger has a big problem with his new FIFA 22 rating

The first hit of FIFA 22 ratings have dropped, and some players like Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger aren’t too impressed. The German center-back only has a measly 75 Pace, despite clocking some of the fastest speeds on the pitch. The FIFA 22 Ratings are slowly dropping in for FIFA, with the...
Breaking down New England’s FIFA 22 ratings

October 1st is nearing, that time of the year when my social life goes into the dumpster, our photographer becomes a FUT god, and the latest installment of the FIFA video game series comes out. This year’s installment is exciting as EA Sports announced a new create-a-club feature which means...
FIFA 22 ratings: Miedema, Bronze, Rapinoe and the best female footballers revealed

There are no representatives from the USWNT in the top four ranked players, with star turns from Arsenal, Manchester City and Lyon leading the way. Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema has been confirmed as one of the best female players on FIFA 22 with a rating of 92, but who joins her at the top of the game?
FIFA 22 ratings: Sam Kerr ranked high among superstars of the women's game

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr has earned a 91 overall rating in FIFA 22 placing her up with the current superstars of the women's game. The 27-year-old Chelsea striker's rating has dropped by one point from the 92 she was ranked at the start of FIFA 21, which is the peak score for the three top-ranked women for FIFA 22.
Rúben Dias Named Top of Two Man City FIFA 22 Rating Charts

The Portuguese star has made his name as one of the most solid defenders across Europe after a sensational first season at the Etihad Stadium. The 24-year-old, who recently signed a six-year contract at the club, was awarded the Premier League Player of the Season award in May after helping City reclaim their league crown after a disappointing 2019/20 campaign, where they finished 18 points adrift of Liverpool in second place.
Trent Alexander-Arnold's FIFA Rating Over The Years Is Staggering

Trent Alexander-Arnold is already one of the most talented right-backs in the world, but the defensive stalwart is also making a name for himself on the virtual pitch, too. Quickly establishing himself in the top echelon of players in his position, the Liverpool and England star has quickly affirmed himself as one of the most sought-after players in world football.
Watch: Ox plays FIFA 22 ratings prank on Firmino, Gomez and Matip

Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip believed they were speaking to a FIFA representative as they got sight of their personal statistics for the new season. In fact, Oxlade-Chamberlain was the man behind the mic – with his voice concealed – and asking the probing and unusual questions of his fellow Reds and their newest ratings.
FIFA 22 ratings: Messi, Neymar and PSG's best players revealed

EA Sports and the Ratings Collective are now rolling out statistics for the latest version of the popular game, which is due to launch next month. Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as a major European superpower over the last decade, and after another summer of exciting business in the transfer market look well placed to regain the Ligue 1 title and challenge for their first-ever Champions League crown.
5 Chelsea players who deserved much better ratings in FIFA 22

Yes, the game we all hate but still love to play is coming out very soon. Football fans around the globe are waiting to get their hands on FIFA 22 although it will have minuscule changes from last year’s edition. However, we are not here to talk about that, we are here to talk about the abysmal rating that Chelsea players have received. Even after having a decent domestic season and a brilliant European one, its players have not been given the rating that they deserve.
FIFA 22 ratings: Aubameyang, Partey, Saka & Arsenal's best players revealed

EA Sports have released the player ratings for the latest FIFA launch in October, and here are the Gunners' player ratings. The 2020-21 season was another disappointing one for Arsenal, but if there was a positive to take away, it was the influx of youth players moving up to the first-team set-up at the Emirates.
Arsenal FIFA 22 player ratings: the good, the bad, & the ugly

Europe’s domestic leagues are all well underway, but for millions of fans around the world, the season doesn’t truly begin until the latest iteration of EA Sports’ FIFA drops. Of all of the modes available, none hold a candle to the popularity of FIFA’s Ultimate Team mode - FUT for the uninitiated - where players can build their dream team with players from the top clubs and compete against other players from around the globe. At its best, it’s a fun way to play manager and experiment with rosters, lineups, and tactics. At its worst, it’s an addictive gambling-adjacent money-making machine that incentivizes a predatory pay-to-win model. Nevertheless, the next edition is around the corner, which means the hype train is arriving at the station.
FIFA

