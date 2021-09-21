Sagebrush presents ‘An Evening with Poe’

EVANSTON — Anyone aching to get into the autumn Halloween spirit would do well to consider attending Sagebrush Theatre’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” this upcoming weekend. The four-person production runs five performances, with the first two taking place Sept. 17-18 and the final three slated for Sept. 23-25. The production, directed by Scotty Heckert with assistance from Katie Heckert, features seven short stories and poems written by Poe and adapted for the local stage by Rebecca Hillstead. Act one includes “The Cask of Amontillado,” “The Oval Portrait” and “Lenore.” After a brief intermission, the players return to the stage with “The Raven,” “The Bells,” “The Tell Tale Heart” and “A Dream Within A Dream.”