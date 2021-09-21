Wolcott Woman Arrested on Sodus Bench Warrant

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 9:44 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jeremy A. Capron, age 26, of Seneca Falls, New York following a call for a domestic dispute. A third party caller reported hearing yelling and items being thrown inside the apartment. Upon arrival police met Capron at the door, during the investigation it was discovered that Capron had two orders of protection against him, prohibiting him from being with the female and three children that were also present. Due to prior criminal convictions the misdemeanor charges for violating an order of protection were elevated to a felony. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt in the first degree and one count of aggravated family offense. Capron was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He will be due back in the Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.

