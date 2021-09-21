CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolcott, NY

Wolcott Woman Arrested on Sodus Bench Warrant

By News Staff
 9 days ago

A Wolcott woman was arrested Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Sodus Town Court. Tarra Ochs is accused of failing to appear in court on September 7th for a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was taken to Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Get...

FL Radio Group

Second Elmira Woman Indicted for Selling Drugs in Penn Yan

Another Elmira woman has been arrested on a Yates County Superior Court warrant accusing her of selling drugs. Kristie Husted allegedly sold methamphetamine in the village of Penn Yan earlier this year. She was arraigned in Yates County Court on felony charges of criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance and was released on Bail Reform.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for Petit Larceny

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 4:03 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Tracy M. Tyman, age 39, of Seneca Falls, New York after two separate reports of larcenies within a short period of time. First, Tyman stole property from the Circle K store on Fall Street. She then went into a vehicle parked at Stevers Garage and stole property from the vehicle totaling over $1,000 dollars. Tyman was identified by witnesses and was located at her residence a short time later. She was charged with one count of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor and one count of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony. Tyman was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 9:44 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jeremy A. Capron, age 26, of Seneca Falls, New York following a call for a domestic dispute. A third party caller reported hearing yelling and items being thrown inside the apartment. Upon arrival police met Capron at the door, during the investigation it was discovered that Capron had two orders of protection against him, prohibiting him from being with the female and three children that were also present. Due to prior criminal convictions the misdemeanor charges for violating an order of protection were elevated to a felony. He was charged with four counts of criminal contempt in the first degree and one count of aggravated family offense. Capron was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment. He will be due back in the Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Port Byron Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

A Port Byron man was killed in a motorcycle accident last night on State Route 38 in the town of Victory. Police say 38-year old Joshua Gallup was driving south on his 2006 Honda when the motorcycle left the west shoulder of the road and struck a driveway culvert. Gallup was pronounced dead at the scene.
PORT BYRON, NY
FL Radio Group

Savannah Man Charged With Firing Rifle Inside of Home

The investigation into a domestic incident that happened back in mid-July in Wayne County has resulted in the arrest of a Savannah man. Charles Goble is charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. It is alleged that during the domestic incident, Goble fired a round from a rifle on the second floor of his home. The round went through the floor and into a first-floor hallway, approximately 10 feet from where a family member was standing. Goble was also prohibited from possessing a rifle at the time of the incident due to a previous conviction.
SAVANNAH, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested After Store Fight

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 9:29 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Salvatore Arichiello, age 68, of Waterloo, New York following a dispute at the Come and Go Mart on State Route 5. Arichiello engaged in a physical fight with an employee of the store in the parking lot, during which he threatened to shoot and kill the person. Arichiello was charged with one count of harassment in the second degree, a violation. He was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to be arraigned. An order of protection was requested on the victim’s behalf. Arichiello is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charge.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Report: Subpoenas Issued in Ontario County Sheriff Investigation

The county committee conducting an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct by Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has reportedly issued subpoenas. WHEC TV reported Wednesday the committee okayed the motion to issue the subpoenas. Sheriff Henderson is accused of making comments of a sexual nature in front of staff and did not discipline command staff when inappropriate comments were made in front of him.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested in Walmart Parking Lot

On Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 4:09 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Nathan E. Lewis, age 30, of Waterloo, New York. The arrest stems from a report of a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart Super Center. Upon further investigation, Lewis was found to be in possession of methamphetamines, a controlled substance. Lewis was charged with one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a misdemeanor. Lewis was processed and released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Seneca Falls Town Court to answer the charge at a later date.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Police Investigating Home Invasion

A home invasion in Ithaca is under investigation. Police say just before 1 Tuesday morning, three men wearing ski masks entered a home in the 200 block of West Green Street and held two people inside at gunpoint. The suspects are accused of ransacking the home, stealing cash and other items before leaving. Neither victim was injured. There was no description of the suspects released.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Woman Arrested After Domestic Incident

An Arcadia woman was arrested Sunday by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on criminal contempt and aggravated family offense charges. Norma Rodrigues was arrested following the investigation into a domestic altercation with a man. Rodrigues is accused of being in direct violation of a duly served court order of protection. She also has prior convictions of family offenses within the past five years.
ARCADIA, NY
FL Radio Group

Elmira Man Gets Prison Time for Dealing Meth

An Elmira man convicted of being a methamphetamine trafficker was sentenced Tuesday to more than 19-years in prison. 40-year old Jamal Anderson conspired with another man to distribute more than 50 grams of meth in 2019. A search warrant executed at a Grand Central Avenue apartment turned up over 1.1 kilograms of 95 percent pure meth, a quantity of heroin, and drug distribution paraphernalia.
ELMIRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Police: Penn Yan Man Kicked Out of Establishment; Charged With Resisting Arrest

A Penn Yan man faces resisting arrest and disorderly conduct charges after police were called to a Main Street establishment for a belligerent customer. Officers say once they removed Joshua Nava from the business, he continued to act disorderly and argue with police. The 34-year old was advised not to come back to the establishment or run the risk of being arrested. Police say Nava continued to argue with them and then walked into Main Street and blocked traffic. He was ordered multiple times to leave the road or be arrested. After he again refused, Nava allegedly began fighting and resisting officers as they attempted to place him into custody.
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Truck Driver Arrested on Warrant Following Truck Fire

The Seneca County Sheriff’s office reports that on 9/21/21, Deputies responded to the Petro Gas Station in the T/Tyre for the report of an 18 wheeler on fire. Deputies arrived on scene and the vehicle was fully engulfed and unoccupied. After further investigation it was determined that the fire was caused by a Regeneration system failure after the truck had been started. Clyde Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. It was later determined that the owner, John D, Chaname, age 40 on Elmhurst NY had a warrant for his arrest out of the NYSP Thruway division. NYS Police took Chaname into custody and transported him to the Cayuga County jail where he would await CAP court the following morning .
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County DWI Arrest

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Lawrence W. Hoffman of Ontario following a suspicious vehicle off the roadway into a lawn on Furnace Road, Ontario Saturday morning. Mr. Hoffman was identified as the vehicle owner and operator and was in an apparent intoxicated condition. Field...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Domestic Incident in Sodus Leads to Arrest

A Wayne County man has been arrested following a domestic violence incident in the town of Sodus Saturday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Barry Hodges following a physical altercation where he is alleged to have grabbed the victim by the throat and struck her in the head. He was taken to the Wayne County Jail for processing.
SODUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Charged With Criminal Contempt, Harassment

The investigation into a reported domestic incident in the village of Penn Yan Sunday resulted in the arrest of a 25-year old Penn Yan man. Rockie Hoose is accused of making unwanted physical contact with a person who has an active stay-away order of protection against him. Officers say the alleged incident happened in front of kids under the age of 17. Hoose fled the scene but was taken into custody a short time later.
PENN YAN, NY
