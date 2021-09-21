Amazon's AI-Powered Cameras Punish Its Delivery Drivers When They Look at Side Mirrors or When Other Cars Cut Them Off, Report Says
Amazon drivers say they are being punished for some driving habits that are considered safe and others that are beyond their control, Motherboard reported. Drivers told Motherboard that the AI-powered cameras in Amazon's delivery vans unfairly penalized them for things such as looking at side mirrors, adjusting the radio, and even getting cut off in traffic by someone else.www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com
