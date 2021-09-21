CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TAPD: Texarkana, Texas man found shot to death in yard

By Carolyn Roy
cenlanow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a Texarkana, Texas man was found shot to death in the yard of an Arkansas-side home Monday night. According to TAPD, 40-year-old Keith McFadden was found lying in a yard at E 11th and California Street just before 9 p.m., minutes after patrol officers were notified of multiple gunshots fired in that area. Officers arrived to find McFadden suffering from a gunshot wound.

www.cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

