Westlake Police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a woman of $500 outside of the Cheesecake Factory at Crocker Park on Monday. According to Westlake Police, a woman said that she met a man at the Cheesecake Factory with the intent of purchasing a cell phone. Upon arriving, the man entered her vehicle brandishing a handgun, threatened to kill her and proceeded to rob her of $500 via the Cash App.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO