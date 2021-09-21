CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 'Party Thor' in Marvel's What If...? episode 7 first look

Cover picture for the articleAfter the doom and gloom from the past few episodes of Marvel's What If...?, it's time to party!. EW has your exclusive first look at this week's episode 7 "What If ... Thor Was an Only Child?" that head writer AC Bradley tells EW is "fun and silly" — no world-ending events or murdered Avengers in sight. "I love the Thor-Jane relationship and we wanted to play around with that part of the love story without the framework of tragedy," Bradley says. "The story took root from a love of '80s and '90s rom-coms and party films. After so many serious episodes, what's the most fun we could possibly have? And the answer to that is: Let Thor throw a party."

