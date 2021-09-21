CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Force IG to lead investigation into Kabul drone strike that killed civilians

By Leila Barghouty
Army Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gen. Sami Said, the Department of the Air Force inspector general, has been tasked to lead the investigation into the Aug. 29 Hellfire missile strike in Kabul that killed at least 10 civilians. The strike, which U.S. Central Command later dubbed a mistake, was intended to target ISIS-K militants. Said has 45 days from his appointment to complete the investigation, Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told Military Times.

The Week

U.S. commander confirms Taliban floated U.S. control of Kabul security during evacuation

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the commander of U.S. Central Command, on Wednesday testified before the House Armed Services Committee that he had a meeting with Taliban representative Abdul Ghani Baradar in Doha, Qatar. During the Aug. 15 meeting, Baradar floated the idea of the American military taking control of Kabul's security during the evacuation process, McKenzie testified. The remark confirmed previous reporting from The Washington Post.
New York Post

Taliban warns US against flyovers as Biden relies on ‘over the horizon’ ops

The Taliban is warning the United States against flying drones over their “sacred airspace,” to avoid “any negative consequences,” even as President Biden has said the US military now relies on “over the horizon” operations to counteract terrorism in Afghanistan. On Wednesday, the Taliban’s Twitter account released a statement accusing...
AFP

US generals say they recommended leaving 2,500 troops in Afghanistan

Top US generals said Tuesday that they advised keeping American troops in Afghanistan to bolster the Afghan government and expressed concern that the Taliban has not severed ties with Al-Qaeda. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and General Kenneth McKenzie, commander of US Central Command, said they had personally recommended that the United States maintain about 2,500 troops on the ground in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden, in April, ordered a complete pullout of forces from Afghanistan by September 11, following through on an agreement reached with the Taliban by former president Donald Trump to end the US troop presence there. Milley, McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee to address the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Daily Gate City

Pentagon chief defends execution of Kabul airlift

In his first congressional testimony on the tumultuous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the military's execution of a frantic airlift from Kabul. (Sept. 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dbddfc4912374b909bf10107624dcffb.
