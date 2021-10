The last day of September brought snow to Colorado’s high country. The sharp cold front allowed temperatures to drop just low enough to get some snow in areas of high elevation. Loveland Ski Area got a half-inch or so, and while they hoped to turn on the snowmaking machines, the humidity was just too high to make it work. The ski area hopes to open in the middle of next month or early November at the latest. They’ve also expanded their beginner ski area.

LOVELAND, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO