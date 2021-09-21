CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

EA: Publishers have a responsibility to demystify video games for parents

gamesindustry.biz
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're reading this and you are a parent, chances are you already know how to ensure your children only play video games appropriate for them. You'll also no doubt already have in mind how to limit their screen time to levels you deem to be acceptable, and not only how to judge whether a game they are interested in would suit them but also come up with recommendations of your own that they might enjoy. I've certainly been doing my best to ensure my son plays responsibly.

www.gamesindustry.biz

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over nine months now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
kfgo.com

Videogame publisher EA delays launch of Battlefield 2042 by a month

(Reuters) -Electronic Arts has pushed the worldwide launch of its “Battlefield 2042” by a month to Nov. 19, blaming the pandemic’s impact on game developers, the videogame publisher said on Wednesday. Shares of the company were up about 3% in extended trading. The company said the COVID-19 pandemic had created...
VIDEO GAMES
Imperial Valley Press Online

Parents in China laud rule limiting video game time for kids

Li Zhanguo’s two children, ages 4 and 8, don’t have their own smartphones, but like millions of other Chinese children, they are no strangers to online gaming. “If my children get their hands on our mobile phones or an iPad, and if we don’t closely monitor their screen time, they can play online games for as long as three to four hours each time,” he said.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Ryan Crosby Promoted To President of Publishing At Riot Games

Riot Games, League of Legends and Valorant publisher, has elevated Ryan Crosby to President of Publishing. Crosby, who will report to CEO Nicolo Laurent, previously joined Riot in January 2021 as Head of Global Entertainment Marketing and Consumer Products. In the new role, Crosby will head Riot’s Worldwide Publishing group which comprises international publishing, global marketing, community relations, channel strategy, player support, localization, and other key functions. “In his time at Riot, Ryan took ‘hitting the ground running’ to a whole new level and quickly proved that he has the vision and leadership to drive our Publishing division into the next chapter,” Laurent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Games World#Smartphone#Gta Online#Electronic Arts#Scummy Mummies#Fifa Playtime#Ultimate Team
VentureBeat

Amazon will publish a game from Glowmade

Amazon Games announced today that it will publish a new title from Glowmade. Based in Guildford, England, Glowmade’s staff includes veterans of Lionhead Studios. This game for Amazon will be a new IP focusing on online cooperative play. “The Glowmade team has been working incredibly hard on our exciting new...
VIDEO GAMES
SPORTbible

FIFA 22 Will Not Have A Demo, EA Sports Reveals

EA Sports’ eagerly anticipated FIFA 22 is out in less than a month and details surrounding a demo for the game have been scarce - until now. After the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world last year, games, demos and the manufacturing of next-gen consoles were delayed as a result. As...
FIFA
geekwire.com

Amazon moves further into video game publishing with new project from English studio Glowmade

Amazon Games has partnered with the independent studio Glowmade, headquartered in Guildford, England, to publish an original video game. This expands Amazon’s third-party publishing efforts, where its games division brings other companies’ projects to market, in addition to creating its own games such as New World in-house. Glowmade’s untitled project...
BUSINESS
kiss951.com

These Video Gaming Stocks Have Soared in Price Over The Past Year

Thinking of investing? These video gaming stocks have soared in price over the past year. When the pandemic hit, many of us turned to video games to help pass the time and keep us entertained. Consequently, the gaming industry went from strength to strength, after a sharp rise in sales of video games and consoles.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
NewsBreak
Podcast
nintendojo.com

Playtonic Publishing Lil Gator Game for Switch

Playtonic Games, which is made up of a smattering Rare expatriates, is bringing a new platformer to Nintendo Switch via its publishing arm Playtonic Friends. It’s called Lil Gator Game and it’s being developed by MegaWobble. You can see it in action in this reveal trailer:. From Playtonic:. Under development...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

SOC Investment Group: Activision Blizzard execs need to be held accountable for toxic working culture

In recent years, one organisation has been calling out some of the biggest companies in video games when it comes to executive pay. Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) Investment Group -- previously Change to Win (CtW) Investment Group -- has been bringing attention to both Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts over what they perceive as grossly overpaying their management.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

EA lays out the plan for Playdemic

With Electronic Arts' acquisition of Playdemic officially closing earlier this week, GamesIndustry.biz put a few questions to the publisher's senior VP of mobile games Jeff Karp about what happens now, both for the Golf Clash studio and EA's mobile efforts in general. "We've built a powerful mobile-first team inside Electronic...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

GOG responds to backlash following release of Hitman

Game store GOG has responded to criticism sparked by the launch of Hitman - Game of the Year edition, and the fact that some of the game's features require an internet connection. According to Eurogamer, GOG initially advertised that the game didn't need an online connection to play, which sits...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

The story of Zool: Redimensioned - A game made by Sumo's student developers

Last month, gaming classic Zool was remastered and re-released for modern machines. An old-school gaming gem coming back and capitalising on the nostalgia for 1990s gaming is a common occurrence these days. But what is significant about Zool: Redimensioned is less about the project itself, but the team behind it.
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Debating the value of Nintendo Switch Online | Podcast

On our latest podcast, we take a deeper dive into the announcements from the recent Nintendo Direct -- particularly the decision to lock N64 and Genesis/Mega Drive games to a new, more expensive tier. We discuss Nintendo's approach to online and the subscription model, the value of making retro games...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

Nintendo's approach to subscriptions is worth watching | Opinion

For all the excitement around video game subscriptions, there is still an underlying nervousness over the impact it might have on the market, and its capacity to attract a mainstream audience. Putting a game into something like Game Pass immediately puts you in front of millions of fans, and if...
FIFA
VentureBeat

Fast Travel Games expands with VR publishing arm

Fast Travel Games announced today that is opening a new publishing sector to its business. Like with its own games, this will focus on VR. The Swedish studio has appointed Patrick Liu as its new head of publishing. Lui has over 15 years of experience in the industry and was most recently head of games at Mojang Studios.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

What New World server is Fextralife playing on?

Fextralife is a popular gaming community and network known in part for its livestreams on Twitch and YouTube videos. Based in Europe, Fextralife is almost assured to have a strong presence on whatever server and faction it ends up on. Fextralife is playing New World on the Central EU server...
VIDEO GAMES
gamesindustry.biz

PS5 hits 1m UK sales in record time | UK Monthly Charts

PlayStation 5 has surpassed one million sales in the UK, according to official stat provider GfK. Sony's console achieved the feat in August, just 39 weeks after launch. This is three weeks faster than the PS4, making PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history. Up until July, PS4 was...
RETAIL
dotesports.com

New World streamer server list: All popular servers in New World

One of the staples of content creation in the MMO genre is interaction between streamers and their viewers in the open world. With New World’s launch finally upon us, numerous high-profile streamers have come to a decision on what server and faction they want to play in the game, making some servers more popular than others.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy