Painted Post, NY

Free car seat check in Painted Post this weekend

By Mariann Cabness
WETM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available throughout New York State during Child Passenger Safety Week. Trained technicians will be in Painted Post on September 25, helping all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate seat for the child’s age and size and how to install the seat correctly. More information about the event is available by calling New York State Police at 315-782-3849.

www.mytwintiers.com

Car Seat, Health And Safety, New York State Police, Traffic Accident
