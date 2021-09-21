CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Win Tix: VIP Front Row “Dead Rabbits Valhalla” Comedy/Pro Wrestling Experience (Oct. 9)

funcheap.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnter to win a pair of VIP Front Row Tickets to the first ever SF edition of Dead Rabbits Valhalla – enter to win by October 7th at 5pm. At its first edition outside of NYC, Top comedians and pro wrestlers must team up and fight for the first Dead Rabbits Championship title. Teams will go head to head in this all out war of Jokes and Slams. YOU, the audience will decide which warrior stays and which warrior goes.

sf.funcheap.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownnewstc.com

Pro wrestling returns to Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Experience the heart-pounding excitement of live professional wrestling as IGNITE Wrestling Presents Unleashed on Sat., Sept. 18, at noon at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Current IGNITE Undisputed Champion Leon Ravage, Tag Champions That Klassic Tag Team, Women’s Tag Team Champions Kelsey Raegan and Chelsea Durden...
WWE
skiddle.com

Buzz Presents.. Comedy Night (Tooting)

We had a great night!! Hopefully in the future there will be larger crowds at these events to add the atmosphere !!. 3 excellent acts and brilliant compere in an amazing venue. Drinks are super cheap. Come for the bingo beforehand for the full experience!
TV & VIDEOS
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/20 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Heydorn & Barnett: Reigns vs. Big E vs. Lashley, Fairplay on-site report, Charlotte-Bliss, live callers, emails (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live calls and emails. But first, they start with an on-site report from Jonny Fairplay. Then callers and emails discussing key happenings on the show including having Roman Reigns wrestle twice, the A.J.Styles vs. Randy Orton match, the Women’s Tag Team Title change, the Charlotte-Alexa Bliss exchange, and much more.
WWE
culturemap.com

Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Broadway(ish)

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Stomping Ground Comedy Theater presents Broadway(ish). The production improvises an original musical with the help of the audience and existing Broadway musical song titles. This show has all the musical tropes people love (and love to hate) and catchy original songs that audiences be humming all the way home.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Pro Wrestling#Combat#Dead Rabbits Championship#Shelton Theater#Btwn Powell Mason#Sf Get Tickets#Saveabunny Rabbit#Berkeley Art Museum#Hellasecret
thecomedybureau.com

Complex Comedy Night (in LA)

This is a live taping of Complex Networks new stand up comedy special “Complex Comedy Night” at the historic Comedy Store in Los Angeles. COMPLEX and the Lucas Brothers are teaming up to introduce the first-ever hand-picked group of Complex Comedians. These artists—curated by COMPLEX, the Lucas Brothers, and the Comedy Store— represent the future of comedy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Heat Wave Comedy Show (in LA)

RB Butcher, Opey Olagbaju, Mary Beth Barone, Christina Catherine Martinez and more TBA. Presented by The Silverlake Lounge.
ENTERTAINMENT
This Is Reno

Comedy films screened at local film festival (photos)

The Film Festival Circuit came to Reno on Sunday and presented the Reno Comedy Film Festival at Reno Little Theater. The festival featured short comedy submissions from independent filmmakers. It was the second time the festival has been held in Reno. The event has also been held in Houston and...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
funcheap.com

“Vent!” An Interactive Comedy Show for Malcontents (SF)

VENT! invites the audience to submit their gripes, grievances, rants and raves – from the mundane to the extraordinary – and discuss them in an open forum, in front of everyone! Whether it’s folks who wear their masks on their chin or people who walk their cats on leashes, we want to hear your issues with humanity. The rest of the world might not care about your problems, but we do!
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Sauce Comedy (in LA) 9/28

Slowly, but surely (as much as the pandemic will allow), some of our favorite shows from the before times are coming back in LA. Many Friday nights, you could have found us at the back of a private room at Desano Pizza in East Hollywood for the fantastic weekly comedy show known as Sauce. It was nice, neatly packed show that had some of the best stand-ups in LA and some out-of-left-field bits that were the perfect cherry on top for that slice of the evening.
TV & VIDEOS
wfpk.org

Win tix to Lucero’s SOLD OUT show at Headliners!

91.9 WFPK presents Lucero with Morgan Wade at Headliners Music Hall, October 6th. That’s the good news. The bad news is, the show is SOLD OUT. But we have your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!
MUSIC
kblx.com

Win Tix: TLC with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony

TLC’s Celebration of CRAZY SEXY COOL with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony!. Win tickets this week during Kimmie Tee’s Hit List at 5:55am. LISTEN every morning during Kimmie Tee’s Hit List at 5:55am with The Dream Team in the Morning. CALL 855-762-1029 when you hear the cue to call. CALLER 25, WINS tickets...
CONCORD, CA
funcheap.com

SF’s Floating Outdoor Movie Night & Twilight Cruise of The Bay

It’s a little spendy, but you can sit back, relax and watch a movie aboard a twilight cruise of The Bay. Floating Features is back. Red and White and The Roxie are partnering once again to turn our hybrid vessel Enhydra into a floating cinema for a limited run of nighttime film cruises on the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP – VINTAGE NEWSLETTER – Wrestling Forum (11-30-1987): Big 1987 Thanksgiving reports on first Survivor Series, Starrcade ’87, AWA in Minneapolis, War Games IV in New York, Von Erich’s Across America Tour, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Today we present another vintage Wrestling Forum newsletter from the late 1980s that we are publishing regularly here at PWTorch VIP. This is Vol. II, Issue 22, cover-dated Nov. 30, 1987. This issue includes coverage of various territories including:. •Tension...
WWE
funcheap.com

“Moonlighting SF” Live Variety Show with a Happy Ending

An evening packed with high energy entertainment, Moonlighting is a live variety show celebrating fun and feel good vibes. Each show is different and serves up something special for everyone…. 7:00: Come early and get toasty at our PREHEAT with Bisi featuring Pay Your Duse Live Painting with Duser and...
TV & VIDEOS
funcheap.com

SF’s Immersive Art Museum Reopens for First Time in 2 Years

For the first time in two years, San Francisco’s Gregangelo Museum has reopened. The Gregangelo Museum is the private home of the acclaimed native San Francisco artist. It is an impassioned multi-faceted immersive experience created over a span of 40 years and continuing. The house is a labyrinth of ornate rooms, each a work of art, that tell a magical story.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Haight’s Debates (Stand-up Comedy Debate Show)

Haight’s Debates (Stand-up Comedy Debate Show) The Bay Area’s new favorite comedy show is Haight’s Debates. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a Tuesday night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest)Haight’s Debates is a Comedy competition where two comedians go head to head in a laugh battle, debating topics from race and religion to farts and freaks. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
funcheap.com

Outdoor Movie Night (Oakland)

Each Wednesday at 6:30 will be Movie Night on the Rooftop Deck at Skylab Oakland. Proof of vaccination required. A wide selection of movies will be shown. There are 3 heaters, but you will still want to be sure to bring a jacket. Skylab Oakland is a coworking space and...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy