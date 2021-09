As I’ve said many times before — though perhaps I’ve only spoken it out loud and not put it down in my writing — I often don’t know quite how I feel about a film until I review it. Oh, I may come to the end of a movie with a general sense of “wow, that was really good” or “damn, that was terrible,” but sometimes figuring out precisely what makes me think that movie is good or bad or somewhere in between, why it elicited the emotional reactions it did, never comes into focus for me until I’ve finished my review. Not even starting a review is enough! I am often working through my reaction as I write. Sometimes it is the act of putting words to feelings, the attempt to intellectualize the visceral and the spiritual, that helps me understand. Sometimes I surprise myself with the places my brain takes me.

