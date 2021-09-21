Apple's new SharePlay: How to screenshare on FaceTime with the new iOS 15
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's new iOS 15 is here and it almost makes us feel like we've bought a brand new phone (speaking of which, the iPhone 13 is available for preorder now). Apple's latest software update comes with a lot of new features, including Focus mode, real-time weather alerts so you know when it starts raining and facial recognition to safely store your driver's license and other IDs in your Apple Wallet. Pretty nifty, huh?www.cnet.com
