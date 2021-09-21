Become a pro web developer fast with 25 training courses for $1 each

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Web developers are in high demand, with the industry continuing to grow and job opportunities rising in tandem. However, this has also led to a competitive job market, so anyone interested in pursuing a career in this field would be smart to do their homework. With different types of roles available depending on specialization, and with new platforms gaining prominence every year, job candidates need to have a robust skill set.