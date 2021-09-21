Ex-CEO found not guilty of federal fraud charges

Tampa, Florida – Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann announces the unsealing of two indictments charging Olufemi Odedeyi (40, London, UK), Ibrahim Davies (40, London, UK), Adetunji Adejumo (43, Oklahoma City, OK), and Ibrahim Jinadu (34, Atlanta, GA) with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, theft of public money or property, and aggravated identity theft. Odedeyi, Davies, and Jinadu were arrested on September 9, 2021 and Adejumo was arrested on September 13, 2021. Officers from the UK National Extradition Unit apprehended Odedeyi and Davies in London, United Kingdom, where they have been detained pending extradition to the United States. Agents from Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) apprehended Jinadu and Adejumo in the United States.
Comments / 0