CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

By LISA MASCARO, KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
KFOX 14
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if...

kfoxtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'What are you talking about?' Watch Pelosi's face drop as she loses patience with reporters asking whether Dems can pass both Biden spending bills

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped at a reporter during a press gaggle at the Capitol on Wednesday after she met with Democratic lawmakers on President Biden's $4 trillion Build Back Better agenda and on the ongoing battle to raise the US debt limit. During the exchange the California Democrat was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WSB Radio

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Mark Zandi
Person
Rosa Delauro
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Dan Meuser
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans are the clowns in the debt ceiling circus: The act isn’t funny anymore

It’s way past political cliche, but that old “Popeye” comic strip where J. Wellington Wimpy promises to pay a short-order cook tomorrow for a hamburger he plans to eat today, is still the best way to describe Republican intransigence this week over a vote to extend the nation’s debt ceiling that’s soared past cartoonish farce. […] The post Republicans are the clowns in the debt ceiling circus: The act isn’t funny anymore appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Federal Debt#House Republicans#Gop#Ap#Democratic#The White House#D#The Treasury Department#Moody S Analytics#Iron Dome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
AFP

US Senate to vote Thursday in bid to avert government shutdown

The US Senate announced it would vote on a stopgap funding bill Thursday to prevent a government shutdown with just hours to spare, as lawmakers stare down a number of deadlines with massive stakes for the economy and President Joe Biden's sweeping domestic agenda. The coming days are expected to be the most critical yet of Biden's presidency, as he negotiates the tricky passage of two giant spending bills and a fix to lift the debt ceiling without the support of Republicans. But the most urgent priority is funding for federal agencies, and Senate Democrats say they will pass temporary legislation early Thursday, hours before the money runs out, to keep the lights on until December 3. The bill, which includes $6.3 billion to help Afghan refugees and $28.6 billion in disaster aid, is expected to have broad cross-party support and should advance from the House of Representatives to Biden's desk soon after the Senate gives its green light.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy