The colour of the sun isn't yellow (and everyone's totally confused)

The blue blur returns in a retread of one of his best. Sonic Colours Ultimate: The Finger Guns Review. There’s something to be said for Sonic Colours being perhaps the only game in the back catalogue of 3D Sonic games that’s worthy of a remaster. If you look back through the smorgasbord of garbage that SEGA have churned out in support of their oldest mascot, you’d be forgiven for thinking that not a single one deserves that HD lick of paint offered to Colours, and you’d be absolutely right. Yet Colours just about escapes falling into eternal obscurity with Advenure, Sonic 06, The Black Knight, Secret Rings, Unleashed, Forces, Lost World…it goes on. And on. At this point I’d take a 3D Blast remaster, but Colours was the obvious choice, chiefly for it not being absolutely terrible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO