CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Grammy Award-winning Dua Lipa coming to Madison Square Garden in March 2022 | How to get tickets

By Dr. Gracelyn Santos
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Future Nostalgia tour will see the pop star headline iconic venues, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden on March 1, Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m. Get ready to enjoy Dua spectacularly perform her biggest hits from both her self-titled album and her Grammy-winning sophomore album “Future Nostalgia.” In Sin City, Dua rocked a sparkly purple unitard, and no doubt her upcoming tour will be just as dazzling.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Who’s hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’? How to watch Season 47′s first four stars and musical guests | Time, channel, streaming info

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” kicks off its 47th season with four consecutive shows in October. And if you don’t have cable, don’t sweat it: “SNL” can be streamed via NBC’s platform, Peacock. The season premiere of “SNL,” hosted by Owen Wilson with musical guest Kacey Musgraves, will...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy