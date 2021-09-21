Grammy Award-winning Dua Lipa coming to Madison Square Garden in March 2022 | How to get tickets

The Future Nostalgia tour will see the pop star headline iconic venues, including New York City’s Madison Square Garden on March 1, Tuesday, at 7:30 p.m. Get ready to enjoy Dua spectacularly perform her biggest hits from both her self-titled album and her Grammy-winning sophomore album “Future Nostalgia.” In Sin City, Dua rocked a sparkly purple unitard, and no doubt her upcoming tour will be just as dazzling.